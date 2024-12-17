Weight Loss Tips: These Small Changes Can Help You Lose Weight In Winter

Household chores like cleaning and vacuuming can be turned into exercise

Losing excess weight can significantly boost overall health, especially if you are overweight or obese. Carrying extra weight increases the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, joint pain, and even some cancers. Shedding pounds can improve energy levels, enhance mobility, reduce inflammation, and boost mental health. A healthy weight also supports better sleep, hormone balance, and a stronger immune system. Losing weight doesn't always mean drastic measures but simple lifestyle changes can be effective, especially during winter when maintaining health often becomes challenging. Read on as we share some small changes you can make to your lifestyle this winter to lose weight.

10 Small changes to help you lose weight in winter

1. Drink warm water regularly

In winter, people often reduce their water intake. Drinking warm water not only keeps you hydrated but also aids digestion and increases metabolism. A cup of warm water before meals helps you feel fuller, reducing calorie intake.

2. Switch to seasonal soups

Incorporate nutrient-dense, low-calorie soups with seasonal vegetables like carrots, spinach, and cabbage. These soups provide essential vitamins, boost satiety, and keep you warm, making it easier to avoid unhealthy snacks.

3. Use spices to boost metabolism

Spices like ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper can naturally enhance metabolism. Adding these to teas, soups, or meals generates heat in the body (thermogenesis) and helps burn calories while also curbing sugar cravings.

4. Walk after meals

A brisk 15-20 minute walk after eating aids digestion, prevents fat storage, and stabilises blood sugar levels. In winter, indoor walking or using a treadmill can be a practical option if outdoor conditions are harsh.

5. Incorporate short at-home workouts

Winter cold may discourage outdoor exercise, but 10-15 minute bodyweight workouts at home can help burn calories. Quick routines like squats, lunges, and push-ups keep muscles active and support weight loss.

6. Stay active during daily chores

Household chores like cleaning and vacuuming can be turned into exercise. Staying active while performing these tasks keeps your body in motion and helps burn calories throughout the day.

7. Replace high-calorie snacks with nuts

Swap processed snacks for a handful of almonds, walnuts, or roasted seeds. These are nutrient-dense, keep you feeling full longer, and provide healthy fats and protein, which reduce overeating.

8. Prioritise protein in every meal

Eating protein-rich foods like eggs, lean meats, legumes, or yogurt in winter keeps you full and helps maintain muscle mass. Protein boosts metabolism and aids in burning more calories even at rest.

9. Get sunlight for vitamin D

Low vitamin D levels in winter can hinder weight loss efforts by affecting metabolism and mood. Spend time in the sun whenever possible or take vitamin D supplements to maintain a healthy metabolism and prevent cravings.

10. Mindful eating practices

Winter often brings indulgent comfort foods. Practicing mindful eating—such as chewing slowly, avoiding distractions while eating, and paying attention to hunger cues helps control portion sizes and prevents overeating.

By making these small yet effective changes, you can navigate winter's challenges and work toward sustainable weight loss while improving overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.