Weight Loss Tips: The Perfect Guide To Losing Weight If You Are Suffering From Thyroid

Thyroid disorders can be prevented and controlled if you know to maintain a healthy thyroid.

Thyroid is a bow-shaped gland which is placed in front of your neck and releases hormones required for regulating metabolism, maintaining a healthy body weight and energy. There are two types of thyroid disorders. Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid gland) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid gland) are the two thyroid disorders. An underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism can result in excessive weight gain. Whereas an overactive thyroid gland leads to weight loss. Neither of the two conditions is good for your health. Thyroid disorders can be triggered by autoimmune problems, hormonal imbalance, stress, genetics and bacterial inflammation. However, thyroid disorders can be prevented and controlled if you know to maintain a healthy thyroid. In the following article, we will discuss about hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid and some important tips which can help you shed those extra kilos.

It is difficult to lose weight when suffering from thyroid

Photo Credit: iStock

Hypothyroidism is a medical condition where excess fat builds up in the body. It is difficult to lose weight when you are suffering from this disease. However, the combination of the right diet and exercise is important to shed those extra kilos.

Some important do's when you are suffering from thyroid:

You must include a lot of proteins and fibre in your diet. These two nutrients help in keeping you full for a long time thereby preventing you from overeating in the next meal. Foods rich in fibre and proteins are eggs, chicken, legumes, pulses, dairy products, fruits and vegetables

Apart from proteins and fibre, you must include complex carbohydrates in your diet. Some food sources rich in complex carbs are carbs, vegetables and peas

It is also important to consume iodine when you are on a weight loss program. But try consuming natural sources of iodine rather than processed salt

You must ensure that you include physical activity in your daily routine. This could be walking, jogging, swimming, yoga or any aerobic activity

Also try to sip in adequate amount of water all day long. Water has satiety levels and will help boost your metabolism. Other than water you can also opt for infused water like cucumber water or lemon water

You must also take adequate amount of sleep. This is because when you are sleep deprived, you tend to eat junk and fatty foods

Some important dont's when you are suffering from thyroid:

Try eliminating junk food from your diet. These foods have no nutritional value and will lead to weight gain

You must also slash sugar from your diet. This means candies, chocolates, muffins and other bakery stuff made of refined flour and sugar

Also, try avoiding processed foods and foods high in fats and calories as they may be harmful for your health.

