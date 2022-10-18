Weight Loss Tips: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares 4 Tips To Control Portion Size

Weight Loss Tips: Indulge in salads and other healthy snacks to reduce cravings and hunger

In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about ways in which you can inculcate portion control. In her reel, she lists 4 ways in which you can ensure you consume the right portions of food and reduce overeating.

She starts by explaining how important portion control is and she repeatedly explains to her viewers. Portion control is especially important right now as the festive season begins she explains.

She explains, “Here are the 4 tips to control the portion size:

1. Eat something before you head out

Now, you can eat a bowl of salad, sprouts, roasted channa, roasted peanut chaat, or fruits with yogurt. This will make you feel full and you will not indulge unnecessarily.

2. Do not skip your meals

When you skip your meals, it makes you more hungry and you end ups eating more.

3. Fill half of your plate with veggies

Veggies add volume to your meal, letting you eat fewer calories for the same amount of meal.

4. Don't take all your favourite food items together

Take them one at a time. This will prevent overindulgence.

So these are the few tips you can follow to control the portion size.”

Keep these things in mind to successfully manage your weight this festive season.

