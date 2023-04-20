Weight Loss Tips: Follow These 5 Ways To Regulate The Hunger Hormone, Ghrelin

Ghrelin tells your brain when you are hungry

Your hormones affect your overall health including your weight loss process. When trying to lose weight, it is crucial to balance your hormones as well for effective results. Maintaining healthy levels of weight-regulating hormones not only helps you maintain a healthy weight but also prevents you from regaining it. One of these hormones is Ghrelin which is also known as the hunger hormone. This hormone plays a role in several crucial body functions. But the most important function it performs is singling the brain that you are hungry.

Ghrelin secretes inside your gut when you are hungry. It is commonly referred as the hunger hormone. It tells your brain that you are hungry. It increases your appetite and makes you consume more calories. It also affects your taste sensation and carbohydrate metabolism.

Higher levels of ghrelin in your body mean you'll feel hungrier. Controlling your ghrelin levels can help you control your calorie consumption. So, if you are trying to lose weight, controlling the secretion of ghrelin is an effective strategy that might help. But how to do so? We have the answer from an expert.

5 ways to manage your ghrelin levels

1. Get adequate sleep

Insufficient sleep can increase the secretion of ghrelin and makes you consume more calories. Therefore, fix your sleep cycle and ensure a good night's sleep for at least 8 hours.

2. Balance blood sugar levels

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is good for your overall health. Ghrelin controls how your body releases insulin, the hormone responsible for processing sugar.

3. Switch up exercise intensity

Studies suggest that intense exercise can curb your appetite. Exercise also helps regulate your sleep cycle, which results in better ghrelin levels.

4. Eat more protein

Protein plays a crucial role in weight loss. It keeps you full for longer and reduces overall calorie consumption. Protein also reduces the levels of ghrelin in the body.

5. Keep a consistent eating pattern

Eating in a certain pattern on a regular basis helps your body get used to the routine. This also ensures regulated production of ghrelin in the body.

Other than these one should also manage stress to promote healthy levels of ghrelin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.