Eating Less To Lose Weight? Here's What Nutritionist Has To Say

When it comes to losing weight or trying to find a quick fix to get lean, there is a lot of information available on the Internet. Unfortunately, large chunks of it are mere myths in the disguise of a hack or a trick. It is, therefore, extremely important to get the right advice before you begin to turn your routine into your lifestyle. For instance, one of the most common myths when it comes to shedding those extra pounds is eating less. Many of those who are determined to lose weight tend to skip meals or eat lesser quantities than their body really requires. However, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija busted this myth by sharing some facts about eating less and how it affects the metabolic processes.

Weight loss: Eat enough calories to for healthy weight loss

Makhija busts the following myths about eating less for weight loss-

1. Truth about restricting calories and BMR

"When you restrict calories, the body will cut down its burn or BMR (Basal Metabolism Rate) in order to survive," said Pooja. This makes the weight loss process more difficult and not easy, she said.

Weight loss diet: Eating too less calories may affect your metabolism

2. Truth about eating less and storing fat

According to the celebrity nutritionist, the lesser you eat, the more your body will store what you are eating in the form of fats. Higher fat content results in low BMR, Makhija explained.

3. Truth about eating less and exercising more

When you eat less and exercise more, you do not lose fat but instead, you lose muscles, informed the nutritionist. She further added, "The more muscle you lose, the more the metabolic rate goes down."

Pooja Makhija concluded the Instagram Reels by saying, "The truth here is that you don't have to eat less, you just have to eat right."

Previously, the expert had also provided important inputs on following the right health protocols before and after taking vaccination for COVID-19.

She explained that it was essential to stay hydrated, have nutritious food like vegetables and soups, restrict alcohol intake, sleep well and take ample rest before and after taking the jab.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.