Trying To Lose Weight? Stop Believing These Common Myths About Weight Loss

Ever been on a weight loss diet that left you miserable but recorded little-to-no change on the weighing scale? Well, that could be because you were not following the rules and practices for effective weight loss. This is not uncommon there are several misconceptions about weight loss that can make restrict your results. Shedding light on the various myths around losing weight, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared an Instagram Reels on Friday. The video gives an insight into the various perceptions that may, in fact, be hampering your weight loss journey.

Weight loss: Mistakes you should avoid

1. Eating less

The first on the list of the nutritionist is the belief that eating less would help reduce weight. About this, she wrote, "Body fat is simply stored energy. To lose fat, you need to burn more calories than you take in."

Weight loss: Starving will not help you lose weight

2. Carbs are bad

Many people put themselves through demanding diets that cut them off carbohydrates completely. This is because many believe that carbohydrates cause excessive weight gain. Busting this myth, she wrote, "Carbs are not what causes obesity in the first place. Whole, single-ingredient carb-based foods are incredibly healthy."

3. Lose weight by skipping meals

Skipping meals is never a good idea and will not help you lose weight in a sustainable manner. It may even have adverse effects on your body. It is not the number of meals but the calorie intake you must watch, she said. "To lose weight and keep it off, you have to reduce the amount of calories you consume and increase the calories you burn through exercise. But skipping meals altogether can result in tiredness."

4. Low fat always means healthy

While it is important to read the label before you buy a product it is also important to understand what it really means. And not everything that is 'low-fat' is healthy, Nmami said. "Be cautious. If a food is labelled as 'low-fat' or 'reduced fat', it should contain less fat than the full-fat version, but that doesn't automatically make it a healthy choice: Check the label to see how much fat it contains. Some low-fat foods may also contain high levels of sugar," she added.

Being aware of your body's true requirements is important to stay healthy. Else you may end up doing more harm than good. So next time you decide to go on a diet, be sure to revisit the truth behind these myths.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.