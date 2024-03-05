Weight Loss Tips: Eat These Foods In Rotation If You Want To Lose Weight

Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein, and can help control hunger

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for overall well-being and can have a positive impact on various aspects of your health. Maintaining a healthy weight can lower the risk of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

Weight management is linked to mental health. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can positively impact self-esteem, and confidence, and reduce the risk of depression and anxiety. Besides this, carrying excess weight can strain the joints and lead to mobility issues. Maintaining a healthy weight helps to keep the joints and bones in good condition.

Being overweight is associated with sleep disorders. Maintaining a healthy weight can contribute to improved sleep quality. Furthermore, a healthy weight is often accompanied by better energy levels and physical stamina. Diet plays a crucial role in weight management. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you should consume on rotation to help lose weight.

Here are 10 foods that can support weight loss:

1. Lean protein sources

Lean protein sources such as chicken, fish, and tofu may be a good addition to your diet. Protein helps to build and repair tissues, and it promotes a feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake.

2. Vegetables

Vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, and kale are low in calories and high in nutrients, vegetables provide essential vitamins and minerals.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and oats are complex carbohydrates that provide sustained energy and help control blood sugar levels.

4. Fruits

Fruits such as berries, apples, and grapefruit are high in fibre and antioxidants, fruits can satisfy sweet cravings while providing essential nutrients.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein, and can help control hunger.

6. Low-fat dairy

Low-fat dairy products such as Greek yogurt and skim milk are calcium-rich dairy products that support bone health and can contribute to weight loss.

7. Legumes

Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are high in fibre and protein, legumes help to keep you full and satisfied.

8. Olive oil

Healthy monounsaturated fats in olive oil can be a good source of energy in moderation.

9. Water

Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health and can help control hunger, preventing overeating. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support overall health and prevent dehydration.

To incorporate these foods effectively:

Practice portion control and be mindful of serving sizes to avoid overeating.

Include a combination of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates in each meal.

Eating at regular intervals can help regulate metabolism and control hunger.

Minimise intake of processed and sugary foods, as they can contribute to weight gain.

Remember, a balanced and sustainable approach to diet and lifestyle changes is key to long-term weight management. It's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice based on individual health needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.