Weight Loss Tips: Dos & Don'ts Of HIIT

HIIT stands for High-Intensity Interval Training. It is a workout technique that involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. This form of training alternates between high-intensity intervals and recovery intervals, typically lasting anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes.

The workouts are known for its effectiveness in improving cardiovascular fitness, boosting metabolism, and promoting fat loss. As beginner, there may be some things you should avoid or follow when practicing HIIT. Read on as we share a list of dos and don'ts to keep in mind when practicing HIIT.

Dos:

1. Warm up properly

Before starting any HIIT workout, it is crucial to warm up your muscles and prepare your body for the intense activity ahead. This can include dynamic stretches, light cardio exercises, or mobility drills.

2. Focus on proper form

Maintaining proper form during HIIT exercises is essential to prevent injuries. Pay attention to your posture, breathe correctly, and engage the right muscles during each movement.

3. Start at the right level

HIIT workouts can be intense, so it's important to start at a level that suits your fitness level. Gradually increase the intensity and duration of your HIIT sessions as your body adapts.

4. Rest adequately

HIIT involves intense bursts of exercise followed by short recovery periods. Ensure you give yourself enough rest between intervals to allow your body to recover and prepare for the next round.

5. Listen to your body

Pay attention to any pain or discomfort during HIIT workouts. If something doesn't feel right, modify the exercise or take a break. Push yourself, but also know your limits.

6. Stay hydrated

HIIT workouts can be very demanding and cause excessive sweating. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to stay hydrated.

7. Cool down and stretch

After completing a HIIT session, cool down your body by gradually reducing the intensity of your movements. Finish with static stretches to improve flexibility and prevent muscle soreness.

Don'ts:

1. Don't overexert yourself

While it's important to challenge yourself during HIIT workouts, pushing your body too hard can lead to injuries or burnout. Find a balance between exertion and safety.

2. Don't skip the warm-up

Skipping a proper warm-up before HIIT can increase the risk of injuries and decrease performance. Take the time to properly prepare your body for the workout.

3. Don't neglect recovery

Recovery is crucial for muscle repair and growth. Avoid performing HIIT workouts every day without giving your body enough time to rest and recover.

4. Don't sacrifice form for speed

Maintaining proper form is more important than trying to complete a certain number of repetitions quickly. Slow down if you find yourself compromising form during HIIT exercises.

5. Don't forget to breathe

Proper breathing technique during HIIT workouts is essential for delivering oxygen to your muscles and preventing dizziness or lightheadedness. Take deep breaths and exhale during exertion.

6. Don't rely solely on HIIT

While HIIT can be a highly effective training method, it's important to incorporate other forms of exercise into your routine to ensure overall fitness and prevent overuse injuries.

7. Don't compare yourself with others

HIIT workouts can be done at different levels and intensities. Focus on your own progress and avoid comparing yourself to others, as everyone has different fitness levels and goals.

Keep these dos and don'ts in mind when practicing HIIT.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.