Weight Loss Tips: Can Genetically Slow Metabolism Be Improved?

Metabolism is greatly influenced by our genetics

Our metabolism is often talked about a lot when discussing weight gain or weight loss. Metabolism in layman's terms is the rate at which your body burns calories. People that can burn calories faster are often fitter and are supposed to have a high metabolism. Studies show how different aspects influence our metabolism

Two key factors genetics and the way your genes interact with your environment, or GxE, as it is known in science usually play a role in why two people who consume the same diet respond differently in terms of weight gain.

Your diet, eating habits, hormones, gut health and microbiota, social context, fitness, sense of purpose, toxicity exposure, level of inflammation, and even how much you strive and stress is all aspects of your environment. Genes make you who you are.

Can genetically slow metabolism be improved?

The resting metabolic rates of people who share the same sex, age, height, weight, and body composition can vary. Unfortunately, increasing your metabolism is not as simple as it may seem, despite the marketing frenzy and endorsements from various brands. You are battling your biology, thus there is virtually less chance of improving your resting metabolic rate.

After the person has been sitting or lying down for at least 15 minutes and hasn't exercised in the previous 12 hours, the subject's oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide exhalation are measured to determine their resting metabolic rate (RMR). RMR obviously affects weight; if total daily caloric intake minus total daily caloric expenditure exceeds RMR, the weight will increase.

Other claims regarding improving metabolism:

1. Improved sleep

You may have read that you may increase your metabolism by obtaining enough sleep to control your appetite hormones or by reducing your stress level to prevent your body from overproducing cortisol, which can cause you to overeat. However, those hormonal levels are more related to how hungry you feel than to how many calories your body needs each day to function normally. Regardless of its effect on your metabolism, better sleep can help reduce your overall calorie intake.

2. Foods that increase metabolism

Supplement manufacturers promote substances like green tea, caffeine, capsaicin, selenium, and others as metabolism enhancers. There have been several that have been demonstrated to slightly speed up calorie burning, but not in a way that will have a lasting impact. They might, however, aid in a slight loss of weight.

3. Drinking ample water

Numerous studies have shown that increasing your water intake can help you lose weight, in part because it makes you feel fuller. Extra water consumption has been linked to an increase in resting metabolic rate, according to some research.

4. Increasing muscle mass by exercising

Regarding exercise, adding muscle will somewhat increase your resting metabolism. You can enhance your effectiveness at strength training without requiring putting on pounds of muscle; however, this is a separate and far more difficult endeavour than getting stronger. Heavy-duty resistance training is necessary to enhance muscular mass.

In conclusion, fastening your metabolic rate might not be as easy and simple as you may have thought. However, don't let this make you lose hope. Metabolism is only one of the many factors that influence your weight. Having a genetically slow metabolism can be improved to some extent.

As discussed above, all these factors can improve your metabolism to some extent. Along with this, they do prove to improve your overall health and help you lose weight. So, a more realistic and lasting solution would be to make the right lifestyle choices and avoid letting your lifestyle choices further worsen the rate at which you burn calories.

There are a few adjustments you may make during the day if you want to speed up your metabolism. Your general health can benefit from exercise, drinking enough water, and a healthy diet.

