Weight Loss Tips: 4 Nutritionist Approved Tips To Eat Guilt-Free This Festive Season

Snack wisely during festivities to avoid unnecessary weight gain

Festive season calls for relishing the yummy treats, guilt-free. There is really no joy in keeping yourself bereft of all the delicious food. However, one cannot ignore that over-indulging during the festive season can cause unnecessary weight gain. What is the solution? It is always better to go for smart festive eating. “One night of eating out and the weight goes up by a kilo or more. It is dreadful to imagine its cumulative effect over the festive season,” says nutritionist Pooja Malhotra in an Instagram post.

Weight management: Follow these to stay in shape during the festive season

In case you are already worried about the impact of festive eating on your weight, the health expert is here with a solution for you. Follow a few tips and tricks, and you can enjoy the party, gobble down the yummy food, and still have the kilos in control, the next day.

4 Tips to follow this festive season:

1. Eat a light healthy snack or a small little home-cooked meal before you step out. As per the health expert, it will prevent you from greedily attacking the party food.

2. Go easy on alcohol. Pooja Malhotra suggests consuming “one to two glasses of water after you finish a drink.” Drinking water regularly will prevent bloating or water retention, the following day.

3. Pick a few starters, some soups and salads, as well as a few pieces of kebabs, grills, or tikkas. However, keep your distance from the fried stuff.

4. Skip the carbs from your main course or skip the main course altogether.

But do you know why people gain weight overnight after a party? In another post, Pooja Malhotra explains the reasons.

Excess sodium present in bakery items like pizza, burgers, chips, fries, sauces, and dips contributes to the extra kilos.

Alcohol is next on the list. It is empty calories and the accompaniments which are usually fried and salty stuff. Also, the nutritionist says, “alcohol dehydrates the tissue which causes the body to hold on to water resulting in water retention.”

The third reason, as per the expert is that dinners, outside the home, tend to happen much later than our usual dinner time.

The high-fat content of the food we eat outside also contributes to weight gain.