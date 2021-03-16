Squats Challenge: 3 Variations Of This Classic Legs Exercise That Can Make You Feel The Burn

Weight loss: Try the squats challenge for more toned legs and thighs

Squats can be your go-to exercise if you want toned legs and thighs. It is safe to say that a legs workout is simply incomplete without exercises like squats and lunges. Now if doing the same squats have become monotonous, then there are a few variations of squats that you can do. Shared by fitness trainer and Sweat co-founder Kayla Itsines on Instagram, these variations can level up squats and make the exercise more challenging, thus helping you reap better results from them.

Squats challenge: Taking traditional squats to the next level

Adding a little variation to your workout can help in stepping up your training and helping you get even more out of your workout. "These moves are perfect for those of you who have been doing my programs for a while and are ready to push yourself with a higher-intensity workout," Itsines writes in the caption of her post.

These variations are typically gym-based. You can also do them at home if you have a barbell at home. If doing squats has gotten a little easy, then you're definitely going to love these squat variations.

"While they can all be done with weights, the second two variations are a great way to challenge yourself at home even if you don't have weights," adds Itsines.

The three variations of squats she suggests are:

Regular Barbell Squat

Double Pulse Squat

Slow Tempo + Pause Squat

Watch the video below to carefully see how each exercise is done. Make sure you get the technique right for each exercise. For toned legs, thighs and butt, these squat variations can be ideal.

You can do these variations in combination with your cardio and weight training routine. Or, you can level up your legs workout by adding these squat variations to them.

If you were just about to start with your evening workout today, you've got to try this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.