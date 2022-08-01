Weight Loss & Mental Health: How Are They Linked & How To Use Them To Your Advantage

Poor mental health can damage your physical health

How are weight loss & mental health linked?

Many assume that losing weight is about pushing your physical limits. However, that is only partially correct. Like every monumental step, our state of mind plays an integral part in directing our actions.

Trying to lose weight requires mental strength and willpower. You have to mentally push yourself to work out and to stray clear of unhealthy foods and habits. There are various ways in which our mental health influences our physical health and weight loss journey.

How does mental health affect our weight?

As discussed above, mental health has a crucial influence on our physical health and weight loss journey. Here are various ways in which our mental health affects our physical health:

1. Depend on each other

Our mental health and physical health go hand-in-hand. Poor mental health can worsen your physical health. In order to achieve healthy physical health, you must work on improving your mental health.

2. Hormone levels

Poor mental health can alter our hormone levels. Alterations in our hormone levels can affect our weight. Poor mental health can lead to the development of mood disorders such as stress, depression, anxiety, etc. These conditions cause hormonal imbalances, making it harder for you to manage your physical health.

3. Energy levels

The change in hormone levels also affects our energy levels. Lack of energy is one of the most common symptoms of mood disorders. Energy levels may also be lowered due to a lack of motivation. This lack of energy can affect your weight poorly.

4. Food disorders

Poor mental health may result in food disorders. Food disorders can result in affecting your relationship with food. Various food disorders have various effects on our bodies and mental health. While some might trigger binge eating, some can cause a lack of appetite.

How to use mental health to our advantage when trying to lose weight?

1. Improve self-body image

The first towards improving the relationship between our mental health and weight loss journey is bettering our relationship with self-image. You must try positive affirmations and communicate a better relationship with your current self.

2. Skip the all-or-nothing mindset

Many people often struggle with losing weight due to the all-or-nothing mindset. An all-or-nothing is when you follow a strict routine and every time you make a slight unhealthy relapse, you completely give up on the healthy routine. Relapses and cheat days are part of a successful weight loss journey and should not stop you from continuing your weight loss journey.

3. Improve mood

This factor goes hand-in-hand. You need a good mood in order to follow your weight loss journey and you need to follow your weight loss journey in order to boost your mood. Staying positive is another way to stay motivated.

4. Improve your relationship with your routine

When we equate our improved routine to a ‘diet' and ‘workout routine', we practice these healthy habits as tasks. Tasks we might not want to perform. It is important to understand your healthy lifestyle is the goal. You need to improve your quality of life permanently to ensure a healthy weight loss journey and even life.

What's the takeaway?

In order to lose weight, you must understand the link and dependency our mental and physical health have on each other. Having a healthy relationship with yourself and building strong willpower can help you achieve your dream weight. Try the ways through which you can use your mental health to your advantage to successfully lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.