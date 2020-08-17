Weight Loss: Here's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diet And Exercise Regime For Her Recent Look- Her Nutritionist Gives Details

Kareena Kapoor Khan had the likes of dal rice and roti sabzi as her meals

Were you smitten by Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from one of her recent photo shoots? Well, you're definitely not alone. The actress exuded radiance and glow like never before, in her recently-released looks on Instagram. While some of it may be credited to her pregnancy glow (she recently announced that she is expecting her second baby), the other reasons behind her perfect body and glowing skin are the diet and workout regime that she followed. Talking about the same was her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram. "The good news is that you don't have to deprive yourself of good food to look good. Sustainable diets keep you sexy and sane," Diwekar writes in her Insta post.

Diet and workout secrets behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent look

The nutritionist goes on to add that the actress was eating good food and not depriving herself, around late May, and mid-June. Here's what here diet plan looked like:

1. Bebo began her day with some soaked almonds or banana. She used to have this around 9 or 10 am, Diwekar informs.

2. She would then used to workout (which we are going to talk later in the article).

3. Around 12 noon, she used to have dahi rice with papad, or chapati with paneer sabzi and dal.

4. Around 2-3 pm, a small bowl or papaya, or a handful of peanuts, or a piece of cheese or some ghee-roasted makhana would suffice.

5. The fourth meal of the day would be consumed around 5 or 6 pm. It could be a glass of mango milkshake or a bowl of litchi, or some chivda (flattened rice).

6. She used to dinner around 8 pm. It would either be vegetarian pulao with some raita, or palak or pudina roti with some boondi raita. Dal rice and sabzi was another dinner option.

7. A cup of haldi milk with some nutmeg was part of actress' nightime routine. In case she used to feel hungry at this time, she used to have a fresh fruit, or curd with raisins or cashews, or nimbu sherbet (lemon water) or nariyal pani (coconut water), or chaas (buttermilk) with kalanamak and hing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout plan

On day one, the actress walked/ran on the treadmill for 20 minutes. The focus was on speed, informs Diwekar.

On day two, she did a yoga routine.

The third day was a break day for rest and recovery.

On day four, she performed a strength training workout at home.

On day five, she again ran/walked on the treadmill for 40 minutes. This time, focusing on a having a steady speed.

On day six, she did restorative yoga postures or a core workout.

Day seven was a break day for rest and recovery.

The aforementioned diet and workout plan is a testimony to the fact that having a meals in a balanced way and being regular at exercise, with sufficient rest days, is what you need to be fit, lose weight and have a sparkling glow on your skin!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.