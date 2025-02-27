Weight Loss Journey: 36-Year-Old Mom Lost 37 Kgs At Home With These 5 Simple Tips

Weight loss occurs when you burn more calories than you consume, leading your body to tap into stored fat for energy. Crash diets have recently gained popularity due to the widespread desire for quick weight loss. However, such diets are typically unsustainable and can have negative health consequences. Therefore, to lose weight healthily one must adopt sustainable lifestyle changes rather than relying on quick fixes or fad diets.

Similarly, Tanusree, an Instagram user lost 37 kilos with home workouts, healthy eating and lifestyle modifications. Tanusree is quite active on the social media platform as she regularly shares details about her diet and exercise routine that helps her successfully lose weight. Here, we have compiled a list of the things that helped her lose weight.

Weight loss tips

1. Walk for at least 30 minutes

Walking is a simple yet effective exercise that can help you lose weight. In one of the videos, Tanushree revealed that she walks for at least 30 minutes per day.

Walking can also help you prevent muscle loss which may occur due ageing and even rapid weight loss.

2. Protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient which can help you effectively lose weight. According to research, protein promotes fullness and reduces cravings.

Along with protein, add enough fibre-rich foods to your diet. Fibre also keeps you full for longer and ensures healthy digestion.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can help control hunger, as sometimes thirst is mistaken for hunger. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day.

Drinking enough water also boosts metabolism.

4. Exercise daily

Regular physical activity supports weight loss by increasing the number of calories you burn.

Incorporate both aerobic and strength training exercises into your routine for effective results. Experts often recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.

5. Early dinner

Eating dinner around 6-7 pm can offer many health benefits other than weight loss. This simple habit can help improve digestion, promote healthy blood sugar levels and balance hormones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.