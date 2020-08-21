Weight Loss, Heart Health And Other Amazing Benefits Of Eating Cruciferous Veggies Like Broccoli And Cabbage

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage are a rich source of phytonutrients

Here's another reason to eat more cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. Latest research has found that these veggies can be beneficial for preventing advanced blood vessel disease. Published in the British Journal of Nutrition, the study was conducted by researchers of Edith Cowan University. It found that higher consumption of vegetables like broccoli and cabbage can result in less extensive blood vessel disease in older women. Blood vessel disease is a condition which affects arteries and veins (blood vessels). Arteries and veins are responsible for circulating blood in the body.

Reduction of blood flow can be because of build-up of fatty or calcium deposits in inner walls of blood vessels, such as aorta. This build-up can result in heart attack or stroke.

Other benefits of cruciferous vegetables

1. Apart from broccoli, cabbage and Brussel sprouts, turnip, radish, kale and cauliflower are other cruciferous vegetables. All of these veggies have an impressive nutrition profile. They are rich in folate and Vitamins C, E and K, and fibre.

2. For weight loss, these-low calorie cruciferous vegetables are ideal. They are also rich in fibre, which not just helps in preventing constipation, but also keeps you full for longer, thus reducing your overall calorie intake, aiding quicker weight loss.

Broccoli is in low calories and high in fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

3. These veggies are also a good source of phytonutrients, which are plant-based compounds that help in reducing inflammation, and therefore bringing down the damage caused by free radicals.

4. There are multiple ways to include these cruciferous vegetables in your diet. You can make sabzis and curries out of them. They can be added to salads and can be also be sautéed or steamed for a side dish.

