Here's Why You Must Add Mustard Seeds While Cooking Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables are well-known for their cancer-fighting properties. These foods are generally low in calories and rich in fibre, folate and vitamins C, E and K. Additionally, cruciferous vegetables are a good source of beneficial plant compounds that contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. When consumed regularly, cruciferous vegetables are linked with lower rates of many chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Some common cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, bok choy, Brussels sprouts and others.

Cruciferous vegetables typically possess anti-inflammatory properties. However, you can boost these properties by adding one simple ingredient during their preparation. Keep reading to know how.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities shared some food combinations that can do wonders to your health. He revealed that adding adding mustard seeds while preparing cruciferous vegetables can maximise their anti-inflammatory properties.

"If you add mustard seeds while cooking cruciferous veggies like cabbage and cauliflower, the enzymes boost sulforaphane which is a natural anti-inflammatory compound," he said in the video.

Mustard seeds are also highly anti-inflammatory. They are also rich in several essential vitamins and minerals such as copper, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, manganese, vitamin C, vitamin B6, folic acid and selenium.

In the video, Dr. Sethi shared a few more power food combinations including:

Black pepper and curcumin: The piperine in pepper boosts curcumin absorption by 2000%.

The piperine in pepper boosts curcumin absorption by 2000%. Lemon and green tea: The vitamin C in lemon helps absorb more antioxidants from green tea.

The vitamin C in lemon helps absorb more antioxidants from green tea. Blueberries and walnuts: The polyphenols (blueberries) and Omega-3 (walnuts) team up to protect your brain.

The polyphenols (blueberries) and Omega-3 (walnuts) team up to protect your brain. Cocoa and coffee: The caffeine and theobromine boost mood, focus and clarity.

The caffeine and theobromine boost mood, focus and clarity. Chia seeds, basil seeds and yogurt: The fibre and antioxidants can skyrocket your gut health.

Try these healthful combinations and boost your health effortlessly

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.