Weight Loss: 5 Foods You Must Never Have On An Empty Stomach

How you start your day can play a huge role in your feel throughout the day. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you must never start your day with tea and coffee. Now this might be shocking for some of you who simply cannot do without their morning cuppa of tea or coffee. For some, it helps in regular bowel movement. But in many others, having tea or coffee on an empty stomach can result in acidity, heart burn and dehydration.

According to Diwekar, a healthy way to start your day would be eating a handful of soaked almonds and raisins, first thing in the morning. This can be followed by a glass of water. And then you can have your tea of coffee cuppa.

Eating soaked almonds or any other nuts along with raisins can make you feel energetic. It can make for a nourishing protein-rich pre-workout meal. What's more, it offers benefits like reduced PMS symptoms, lesser cravings, acidity, bloating and indigestion.

Foods that you must never eat on an empty stomach

Your morning routine can play a huge role in terms of how you feel throughout the day. So here are a few foods you must never have on an empty stomach:

1. Aerated drinks

Having aerated drinks is bad for you, no matter what time of the day you have them. It is even worse to have them on an empty stomach as it can result in nausea and gas.

2. Spicy food

Eating spicy foods for your breakfast, and not eating anything before that can result in irritation in the stomach lining. Not only will it be highly discomforting, it will also cause acidity which will disturb you for a few hours.

Avoid having spicy food in the morning

3. Cold beverages

Always have lukewarm water, lemon tea or ginger tea in morning. Doing so can help in kickstarting your metabolism. Having cold beverages like cold coffee or iced tea can damage your mucous membrane and make your digestion sluggish, according to nutritionist Rupali Datta.

4. Raw vegetables

Eating salads can surely help you lose weight, but you also have to be mindful about it. Eating raw vegetables on an empty stomach can put extra load on your digestive system. It can lead to abdominal pain and flatulence.

5. Citrus fruits

Eating citrus fruits on an empty stomach can lead to excess acid production. Fruits are also rich source of fibre, which can put an extra load on your stomach when consumed on an empty stomach.

Start your day on a healthy note with some soaked nuts and plain lukewarm water. Do some yoga and exercise and then carry on your day with your usual meals and routine.

