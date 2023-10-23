Weather Change Increases Your Risk Of Catching A Cold; Follow These Prevention Tips This Fall

Weather change can increase risk of cough and cold if you have poor immunity

There is a common belief that changes in weather can increase the risk of catching a cold, but the direct relationship between weather change and the cold virus is not well-established. The primary reason for this misconception is the seasonal patterns of colds and flu.

During colder months, people tend to spend more time indoors, which provides better opportunities for the cold virus to spread from person to person. In addition, low humidity levels in winter may dry out the nasal passages, making them more vulnerable to viral infections.

These factors, combined with increased exposure to crowded environments like schools or workplaces, can contribute to a higher prevalence of colds during the colder seasons. Fortunately, following certain prevention strategies can help in the management of seasonal cold. Keep reading as we share some simple prevention tips.

10 Prevention strategies to help reduce your risk of catching cold as the weather changes:

1. Dress appropriately

Wear layered clothing to adjust to the fluctuating temperatures during the fall. Make sure to wear warm clothes when going outside, and remove layers when indoors to prevent overheating.

2. Stay hydrated

Even though the weather is cooler, it's important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Hydration helps maintain a healthy immune system.

3. Eat a balanced diet

A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can strengthen your immune system. Focus on consuming fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

4. Wash your hands frequently

Cold and flu viruses can easily spread through infected surfaces. Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can help reduce the risk of catching a cold.

5. Get enough sleep

Good quality sleep helps boost your immune system, making it more resistant to infections. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Make sure to follow a healthy sleep hygiene routine for not only better quality but better quality sleep.

6. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise improves circulation, immune function, and overall health. Engage in moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes most days of the week.

7. Avoid close contact with sick individuals

Try to avoid close contact with people who have cold symptoms. Viruses can spread easily through sneezing, coughing, or talking.

8. Protect your respiratory system

In crowded places or during weather changes, wear a scarf or mask to protect your respiratory system from cold air and potential viruses.

9. Keep your surroundings clean

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops to minimise the spread of viruses.

10. Manage stress levels

Chronic stress weakens the immune system, making you more susceptible to catching a cold. Practice stress management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or engaging in activities that help you relax.

However, it is important to note that the cold virus itself causes colds, not changes in weather. Viral transmission occurs when a person comes into contact with the cold virus, typically through respiratory droplets from an infected individual. Thus, personal hygiene, handwashing, and avoiding contact with infected individuals are more effective ways to prevent colds, irrespective of weather conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.