Watch Out For These Summer Health Issues

Summer weather can increase the risk of certain diseases due to high temperatures, increased humidity, and exposure to contaminated food and water. Heat can strain the body's natural cooling systems, making people more vulnerable to dehydration, heat-related illnesses, and infections. Excessive sweating can lead to electrolyte imbalances, while consumption of spoiled or improperly stored food in the heat can cause foodborne illnesses. Moreover, stagnant water and increased insect activity can heighten the risk of vector-borne diseases. Thus, summer calls for extra care to stay cool, hydrated, and hygienic. Keep reading as we share a list of summer health issues you should look out for.

10 Summer health issues to watch out for

1. Heatstroke

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can overwhelm the body's ability to regulate temperature, leading to heatstroke. It is a serious condition characterised by high body temperature, confusion, dizziness, and even unconsciousness. Staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and avoiding outdoor activity during peak heat hours are essential to prevent it.

2. Dehydration

With more sweat loss and less fluid intake, dehydration becomes common in summer. It can lead to fatigue, dry skin, headaches, and dizziness. To avoid this, drink plenty of water, include hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber, and avoid excess caffeine or alcohol.

3. Food poisoning

Warm temperatures create an ideal environment for bacteria to grow in food, especially if it's left unrefrigerated. This can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhoea. Always ensure food is stored properly and cooked thoroughly, and avoid street food if hygiene is questionable.

4. Sunburn

UV radiation is stronger in summer and prolonged exposure can damage the skin, causing redness, pain, and peeling. Severe sunburns may increase the risk of skin cancer over time. Use sunscreen with a high SPF, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure during midday hours.

5. Heat rash

Also known as prickly heat, this condition results from blocked sweat ducts and trapped sweat beneath the skin, causing red, itchy rashes. Wearing loose, breathable clothing and staying in a cool environment can prevent it.

6. Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Dehydration can lead to reduced urine output, which allows bacteria to grow in the urinary tract, especially in women. To prevent UTIs, drink enough fluids, maintain hygiene, and avoid holding urine for long periods.

7. Allergies and respiratory issues

Pollen, dust, and mould levels often spike in summer, triggering allergies and breathing difficulties in sensitive individuals. Keeping windows closed during high pollen times, using air purifiers, and wearing masks outdoors can help manage symptoms.

8. Diarrhoea and gastrointestinal infections

Contaminated water or undercooked food can lead to infections causing diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Always drink clean water, maintain food hygiene, and wash hands frequently to reduce the risk.

9. Eye infections

Excessive exposure to sun, chlorine in swimming pools, or touching eyes with unclean hands can cause infections like conjunctivitis. Wearing UV-protected sunglasses and avoiding swimming in unhygienic water can protect your eyes.

10. Mosquito-borne diseases

Stagnant water in the summer becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can spread diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Use mosquito repellents, keep your surroundings clean, and sleep under nets or use screens to prevent bites.

Follow a healthy routine and keep an eye out for these diseases this summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.