Add These Summer Foods To Your Diet Today To Fight Common Summer Diseases

Certain summer foods can help prevent common summer diseases by keeping the body hydrated, boosting immunity, improving digestion, and maintaining electrolyte balance. During summer, high temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat strokes, digestive issues, and infections. Foods rich in water content, antioxidants, and essential nutrients help the body stay cool, flush out toxins, and build resistance against seasonal illnesses. Many summer fruits and vegetables also contain natural anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and immune-supporting compounds that shield the body from common issues like food poisoning, heat rashes, and summer flu. Read on as we share summer foods that will reduce your risk of summer diseases.

Summer foods that will help you fight common summer diseases

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is over 90% water, making it perfect for staying hydrated in the summer heat. It helps regulate body temperature and keeps the body cool, reducing the risk of heatstroke. Rich in antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C, it supports the immune system and fights off infections that are more common in summer.

2. Cucumber

Cucumbers are a powerhouse of hydration and help flush out toxins from the body. They contain anti-inflammatory compounds and are great for calming the digestive system, which is often sensitive during summer. Cucumbers also have a cooling effect and help prevent dehydration-related headaches and fatigue.

3. Mint

Mint has natural cooling properties that can soothe indigestion and reduce body heat. It is often used in summer drinks to fight nausea and maintain a fresh, calm feeling in the stomach. Its antibacterial nature also helps prevent common gastrointestinal infections seen during hot months.

4. Coconut water

Rich in natural electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, coconut water is an excellent way to stay hydrated and maintain fluid balance. It helps prevent muscle cramps, heat exhaustion, and dehydration-related illnesses while supporting kidney function and flushing out toxins.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics that strengthen gut health and improve digestion, crucial during summer when food spoils more quickly and stomach infections are common. It also has a cooling effect on the body and provides calcium and protein without being heavy or hard to digest.

6. Mango

While often considered a heat-producing fruit, raw green mango (used in drinks like aam panna) actually helps prevent heatstroke. Rich in vitamins A and C, it boosts immunity and replenishes lost salts and fluids in the body, making it a smart choice when consumed in moderation.

7. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a fermented drink that soothes the stomach, prevents bloating, and replenishes electrolytes. It's especially helpful after meals to aid digestion and maintain hydration, protecting against summer-related indigestion and fatigue.

8. Lemon

Lemon is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, helping strengthen the immune system. It also promotes hydration and detoxification. Lemon water or nimbu pani is a traditional summer drink that refreshes the body, prevents scurvy, and boosts energy levels.

9. Pineapple

This tropical fruit contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces inflammation. Pineapple is rich in vitamin C and fibre, helping the body fight infections and maintain regular bowel movements which are essential in summer when gastrointestinal issues are more common.

Including the right seasonal foods in your diet is a natural and effective way to stay healthy and energised in the heat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.