Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Protein Deficiency

Your hair, skin and nails are largely made of proteins like elastin, collagen and keratin

Protein is an essential macronutrient that you need on a daily basis. Protein is the building block for your muscles, hair, skin and hormones. There are several food sources of protein. However, not many pay attention to their daily protein intake. You might have witnessed fitness enthusiasts being obsessed with their daily protein intake. For better health and overall well-being, every individual must pay attention to their protein intake. The amount of protein you need depends on your age, body weight and gender.

If you are wondering whether you are consuming enough protein or not, here are some signs and symptoms of protein deficiency that can help you determine.

Signs and symptoms of protein deficiency

1. Skin, nail and hair issues

Your hair, skin and nails are largely made of proteins like elastin, collagen, and keratin. Therefore, severe deficiency of protein can contribute to brittle nails, hair loss or flaky skin.

2. Loss of muscle mass

Adequate protein consumption helps build and maintain muscle mass as well as strength. It is also crucial for the maintenance of the existing muscle mass. Loss of muscle mass is one of the first signs of protein deficiency that one could notice.

You might also experience weakness and constant fatigue.

3. Increased appetite

Protein fuels your body and controls your appetite. If you find yourself munching more than usual, protein deficiency could be the reason. Also, adequate protein consumption can keep you full for longer and help with weight loss.

4. Edema

Edema is unusual swelling or puffiness, especially in legs, feet and hands. Protein deficiency can cause fluid retention in tissues or body parts. However, there can be several possible reasons behind edema. So, it is important to check with your healthcare expert to rule out the exact cause.

5. Hormonal imbalance

Lack of protein in the diet can trigger hormonal imbalance. It can also affect your mood, making you feel depressed or overly aggressive. Several healthy habits can promote hormonal balance in the body, read here to know more.

Sources of protein

Some food sources of protein that can help prevent deficiency include eggs, chicken, fish, dairy products, nuts and seeds, cottage cheese, peanuts, beans and pulses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.