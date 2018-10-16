Want To Avoid Premature Labour? Check Your Immunity: Here's How

Strong immunity during pregnancy can help in avoiding incidence of premature labour

Highlights Increasing immunity can help in avoiding premature labour Getting enough sleep is important for strong immunity Increasing iron and Vitamin D intake can also be helpful

Did you know? Your immune system could be the determining factor in premature labour. Researchers have found that having a strong immune system can help in preterm birth and premature labour. Cytokines are small proteins which alert the body to infections and cause inflammation. It has been previously found that cytokines are found in amniotic fluid of many women who give premature birth. The immune system is likely to attack the foetus in the mother's womb. But this procedure gets blocked during pregnancy. This means that the protection from immune system is blocked in some women and this could lead to premature labour. The study, which has been published in journal Reproductive Sciences, cells from female reproductive tract were taken.

Scientists also examined the amniotic fluid which surrounds the wound, and exposed them to pieces of bacteria in the lab. IANS reports experts from University of Connecticut as mentioning that there a lot of anti-inflammatory mechanisms which prevent the foetus from being rejected. Inflammation might be the reason why there is a breakdown of tolerance barrier thus lead to premature birth.

Diet rich in iron and Vitamin D can help in boosting immunity during pregnancy

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Smoking During Pregnancy May Cause Hearing Loss In Baby: 6 Negative Effects Of Smoking During Pregnancy

Effective tips to strengthen immunity during pregnancy

In order to avoid risks of premature labour, it now seems imperative for pregnant women to work on their immunity. Below are some effective measures which can help in boosting immunity during pregnancy.

1. Get enough sleep: Getting adequate sleep during pregnancy is extremely important to boost your immunity. Not getting enough sleep can affect your immune system and make you prone to falling sick more often. Lack of sleep can also affect the pace of your recovery. Cytokines are proteins which are majorly produced during sleep. 7 to 9 hours of sleep is important to stay healthy during pregnancy.

Getting enough sleep is important for strong immunity during pregnancy

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Increase iron intake:Iron intake is an important prerequisite for stronger immunity. Not only does iron help in boosting energy levels, it also helps in increasing your resistance to diseases, infections and stress. Food sources of iron include leafy green veggies like spinach and kale, tofu, lentils, beans and much more.

Also read: Why Moms-To-Be Must Exercise: Know The Benefits Of Exercising During Pregnancy

3. Include more probiotics in your diet: Majority of your immune system (around 70%) resides in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract. There are numerous factors which can affect balance of bacteria in GI tract, including medication, excess stress and poor diet. In order to maintain this balance, it is important that you include probiotics in your diet. Probiotics can help in creating a healthy balance in microflora of GI tract. Kimchi, kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut are all good sources of probiotics.

4. Increase intake of Vitamin D:Vitamin D supports the immune system by regulating cells which focus on fighting infections. The sunshine vitamin can be generated in your body by sitting under the sunlight for a few minutes. Also, you can increase your vitamin D intake by eating foods likes egg yoks, shiitake mushrooms, fish like mackerel and salmon, dairy products and cereals.

Also read: Ditch The Pills, Try These Natural Methods Of Birth Control To Avoid Unwanted Pregnancy

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.