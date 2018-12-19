Want A Toned Flat Stomach? Do Deadlifts; Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shows How: Watch Video

If the goal of your weightlifting program is to gain overall strength, add deadlifts to your routine!

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her recent Instagram post was seen doing deadlifts. The nutritionist quite often shares her opinion on foods, diets and weight loss on social media platform. But after a long time, the nutritionist posted a video where she was doing deadlifts. Her post said, "Alright, so a flat stomach is always elusive. Not so much because you are carrying excess fat but because you are carrying too little strength. Strength is amongst the least celebrated aspect of fitness but is the key to low fat mass, improved bone density, hormonal balance etc. The deadlift is the baap of all exercises and yet amongst the most misunderstood ones. It's as dangerous as crossing the road, driving a car or talking to your boss about a sticky matter. It's all about technique. It's about how you do it and knowing when to stop.I would put it in the low risk, high reward category. And well every girl must learn to lift atleast the equivalent of her body weight. So if you are 60 kgs, you should be able to lift atleast 60 kgs. That's what you should train for, aspire for, eat for. "

The deadlift is an extremely strenuous weightlifting exercise. If the goal of your weightlifting program is to gain overall strength, add deadlifts to your routine! Deadlifts are quintessential exercises that focus on all your major muscle groups. The strength that you will achieve from performing deadlifts can help you in your everyday life as well. But always consult a doctor before beginning this exercise in case you have arthritis or other joint pain.

As nutritionist in her post explains deadlifting is an amazing exercise and offers several health benefits. It will strengthen the entire back, muscles, building the core strength and losing fat. The deadlift is a compound exercise and great for building core muscles. Muscles that make up the core are upper and lower back, hips and abdominal. All these muscles help you to perform deadlifts. Core strength is a very important health component, as it supports the body in almost every movement and position. Also, a strong core helps in enhancing the posture, proper balance and prevents back related problems. Lifting heavier weights will increase your overall muscle mass which in turn helps in developing strength.

Performing deadlifts helps in building strong muscles. Since deadlifts involve lifting heavy weights, they help in developing a strong grip, which is also associated with many other physical tasks.

As mentioned earlier deadlifts are intense and involve your entire body, it is important to warm up thoroughly before performing this exercise. Basic cardio or warm-up sets using light weight with high repetitions can be done prior to performing deadlifts. Also, to avoid any injury, muscle pull or pain keep your back straight as you lift, and push with your thighs.

