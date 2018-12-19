Are You Diabetic? Include These Best Superfoods In Your Diet To Manage Diabetes Like A Pro

Like any other disease, it is very important to manage diabetes.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that causes rise in the blood sugar levels due to a lack of insulin or the body's inability to use insulin. Like any other disease, it is very important to manage diabetes. If left untreated it could lead to several other health problems like heart diseases or nerve damage. High blood sugar levels can also damage the eyes and kidneys. However, a healthy lifestyle and regular physical exercise can help manage diabetes well. According to the nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, "It is very important that diabetics should eat after every two hours. When I say eat after every two hours that does not mean simply hocking on food. Instead eat small portions of food. This will help keep their blood sugar levels stable."

When we talk about superfoods for diabetics, what does it actually mean? First of all superfoods are foods that are loaded with a variety of nutrients. But diabetics should include foods that not only are nutrient-dense but will also help maintain stable blood sugar levels. These superfoods can improve the overall health and prevent chronic disease. When combined with regular exercise and a balanced diet, adding a few of these top superfoods into your day can help manage diabetes well.

Nutritionist further added, "When we talk about some superfoods people suffering from diabetes should eat curd. Curd is good for gut health and has low in glycemic index. Then foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like almonds, flax seeds and fish are also great for diabetes people. People generally bananas should not be consumed if the blood sugar levels are high. But eating bananas in moderation is not a bad option at all. People with diabetes also tend to avoid rice which should not be the case. Rice has several health benefits and when prepared with a lot of vegetables, cottage cheese, soya or chicken slices, it can do wonders for your health. If you prepare rice with healthy vegetables, you tend to eat more of vegetables and less of rice. Last but not the least fenugreek is great for diabetics. You can soak in overnight and have it with water the next morning."

Top 4 superfoods for diabetics:

1. Ginger:

A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce blood sugar levels. Ginger has been shown to have significant amounts of antioxidants and healthy compounds that enhance its anti-inflammatory powers. You can add ginger in your tea and grated ginger while preparing some vegetables as well.

2. Green vegetables:

A diet rich in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, spinach, kale and mustard greens may help people suffering from diabetes. Loaded with fiber and antioxidants, these vegetables are a good source of vitamin A and C. Fiber-rich food also helps in weight management which is an important key for treating diabetes. Include green veggies in your salads, soups and sandwiches.

3. Walnuts:

Nuts are a great source of protein and fiber. Both the nutrients are extremely important for diabetics. The combination of fiber, protein, and healthy fats in walnuts makes them a great snack rather than chips or pizza. The fatty acids in walnuts can increase the good cholesterol. This may reduce the risk of several heart diseases or heart attack. Also, people with diabetes are at a greater risk for these conditions.

4. Chia seeds:

Healthy seeds like chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, fiber, zinc, iron, magnesium and calcium. High-fiber diets are linked with stable blood sugar levels. Include healthy seeds in your diet. You can add them into your smoothies, salads or simply eat a spoon of these seeds.

(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.