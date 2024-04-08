Watch: 9-Year-Old Haryana Girl Stuns Internet With Her 75 Kg Deadlift

Arshia isn't new to breaking records

The internet rarely witnesses talent this young! A nine-year-old girl, Arshia Goswami from Panchkula, Haryana, has become a viral sensation thanks to her incredible weightlifting skills. Arshia isn't new to breaking records. In 2021, at the young age of six, she became the Youngest Deadlifter by lifting 45 kg. Now, she's back at it, astonishing viewers with a seemingly effortless 75 kg lift captured on video.

The caption of the video read, "Arshia Goswami, India's 'youngest deadlifter' who can lift 75 kg (165 lbs) and is just 9 years old."

See the video here:

Arshia Goswami, India's 'youngest deadlifter' who can lift 75 kg (165 lbs) and is just 9 years old.



[📹 fit_arshia]pic.twitter.com/jv4kze4vv2 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 8, 2024

While her extraordinary performance astounded many users and professionals on social media, there was a section of internet users who expressed concerns.

A user wrote, "Isn't she just too young to be carrying weight as heavy as that? Her spine isn't even well developed to withstand such pressure."

Another user wrote, "Not sure lifting such heavyweights at such age stunts bone growth."

"Incredible feat by Arshia Goswami, showcasing strength and determination at such a young age! Truly inspiring for all aspiring athletes," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "While I wouldn't recommend it for other kids, the form looks perfect and she is taking safety seriously with wearing the gear ( lifting belt)to be fair. Take a bow #ArshiaGoswami."

"She may be 9, but her skeleton is 78 after this," the fifth user commented.