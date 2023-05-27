Viral Video Of 8-Year-Old Deadlifting 60 kg Like A Pro Inspires Internet

The video has accumulated more than 19,000 likes and over 251,000 views.

An 8-year-old girl, Arshia Goswami, from Panchkula, Haryana, has become an internet sensation with her stunning weightlifting skills.

In a recent video, the young Olympic medal aspirant can be seen deadlifting 60 kg with ease. Her extraordinary performance astounded many social media users and professionals. "Still the youngest and strongest girl," the 8-year-old while sharing the video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Arshia is seen lifting the 60kg deadlift in one go and holding it for a moment before throwing it down. In the end, she is also seen confidently walking towards the camera with pride and passion.

The video was shared on the social media platform two days ago and since then it has accumulated more than 19,000 likes and over 251,000 views. While some users called her performance "excellent", others simply flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

"What a sprite, confidence levels, I don't know what makes u motivation to stick to u profession OMG u r massive no words to u braveness in u r eyes," wrote one user. "One day India will be proud of her," said another.

A third user commented, "Huge respect! There are way to many adults that can't do this much," while a fourth added, "Proud of u little one. All the best in your future endeavours".

Also Read | Woman In Kerala Plays Violin Alongside Chenda Melam Artists, Video Goes Viral

Notably, at the age of six, Arshia set the record for the youngest deadlift by lifting 45 kg in 2021. Her extraordinary achievement has been registered in the India Book of Records.

In another video posted on Instagram account managed by her father, Arshia said that she draws inspiration from Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu. "I love weightlifting and enjoy it a lot. Today I am the youngest weightlifter in the country. I am inspired by @mirabai_chanu and tomorrow when I grow up, I too want to win a gold medal for India. #StrongHer @cry_india," the caption read.