"Walnuts For The Brain, Olives For Ovaries", Nutritionist Recommends Foods That Benefit Specific Body Parts

When it comes to a healthy life, a good diet plays a big role. Eating well not only helps you stay in shape but also provides ample energy to fight diseases. For centuries, cultures worldwide have recognised the power of food in promoting health and well-being. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights how “everyday foods contain natural compounds that offer specific health benefits.”

In her caption, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a list of foods that are good for different parts of the body:

1. Walnuts for the brain

Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids that help with cognitive function and memory. Interestingly, they even look like a brain!

2. Olives for ovaries

Olives have healthy fats and antioxidants that may support hormonal balance and keep the ovaries healthy.

3. Avocado for glowing skin

Avocados are full of good fats, vitamins and antioxidants that keep the skin soft, hydrated and healthy.

4. Grapes for lungs

Grapes contain resveratrol, an antioxidant that may help improve lung health and support breathing.

5. Berries (or jamun) for kidneys

Berries are loaded with antioxidants that may help protect the kidneys from damage. Jamun, an Indian berry, is also known for supporting kidney health.

6. Ginger for digestion

Ginger is great for soothing the stomach, easing nausea and helping with digestion.

7. Almonds for eyes

Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which may help keep eyes healthy and protect against vision problems.

Take a look at Nmami Agarwal's video below:

Nmami Agarwal warns, “While these foods offer potential benefits, they shouldn't be seen as miracle cures. A balanced diet rich in a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats is essential for overall health.”

So follow the nutritionist's advice and add these foods to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.