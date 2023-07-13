Vitamin D Toxicity: Signs You Are Consuming Too Much Vitamin D

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine is crucial for your overall health. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Vitamin D keeps your immune system strong, promotes the absorption of calcium in the body and improves your mood. Deficiency of vitamin D is quite common, especially in vegetarians. When left untreated, vitamin D deficiency can trigger aches, pains and make your bones weak. By now, everyone knows the importance of consuming enough vitamin D and the outcomes of not maintaining optimal levels of vitamin D in the body. This is why intake of vitamin D supplements has become more common than ever. However, not many know the potential side effects of consuming too much vitamin D.

Excess of anything is bad. Therefore, it is crucial to be mindful while taking vitamin D supplements. When consumed in excess, you may experience a few side effects. Here are some of these.

Know the signs and symptoms of vitamin D overdose

Vitamin D toxicity or hypervitaminosis D is a condition when levels of vitamin D in your body are higher than required. Some of the consequences of vitamin D toxicity include:

One may experience symptoms like high blood pressure, altered mental health, kidney issues and digestive issues.

One of the major concerning consequences of vitamin D toxicity is the excess buildup of calcium in your blood which is also known as hypercalcemia.

Hypercalcemia can lead to nausea, vomiting, weakness and frequent urination.

If not controlled on time, vitamin D toxicity can contribute to bone pain and kidney-related diseases.

Vitamin D overdose can lead to kidney-related issues

How much vitamin D should you consume in a day?

According to the National Institutes of Health, those between 1-70 years of age should consume 15 mcg or 600 IU of vitamin D in a day.

One should also consult an expert to understand their daily requirement of this vitamin as per age, sun exposure and dietary habits. Also, do not take supplements without consulting an expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.