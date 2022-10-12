Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Are Vegetarians At a Higher Risk?

Vitamin B12: Dairy products are a great source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians

Since vitamin B12 is essential for the production of DNA and helps maintain healthy neurone and red blood cells, it is especially crucial that pregnant and breastfeeding women receive sufficient amounts of it.

Are vegetarians prone to vitamin B12 deficiency?

According to studies and research, a strict vegetarian diet that forbids the consumption of any animal products might cause a vitamin B-12 shortage as well as heart disease. Animal-based foods including poultry, seafood, meat, eggs, and dairy products are rich sources of vitamin B12.

The majority of vegetarian Indians have insufficient vitamin B12 in their bodies. Although a Vitamin B12 deficiency is quite simple to treat with supplements, the majority of us are unaware of our problem and do not seek a diagnosis. Because antacids interfere with absorption, they put users at risk for vitamin B12 deficiencies.

The decision to be or follow vegetarianism is largely influenced by ethical and ecological considerations, as well as health-related factors. Nonetheless, when the reasons are moral, this may lead to a decreased interest in learning about the nutritional implications of such a decision.

The scientific study indicates that modifiable factors such as body mass, serum glucose, blood pressure, and serum lipid profile may be affected by reducing or eliminating animal foods, which may lower the risk of Coronary Heart Disease and Type 2 Diabetes. However, because there are no nutrients in a non-balanced vegetarian diet that might cancel out these health advantages, the risk of potential nutritional inadequacies should not be overlooked.

Anaemia may be caused by a vitamin B12 deficiency. Fatigue, weakness, nausea, and diarrhoea are signs of vitamin B12 insufficiency, which often develops gradually. A severe and long-lasting vitamin B12 deficiency can cause depression, balance and memory issues, numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, and other nerve abnormalities.

A lack of vitamin B12 can increase blood levels of homocysteine, an amino acid linked to a significant risk of heart disease and stroke. According to studies, elevated homocysteine levels may eventually encourage artery blockages, which may result in heart disease and stroke.

What can we do?

As discussed previously, vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal products. Particularly good sources include meats, dairy products, and eggs. Since B12 is not naturally present in plant-based meals, vegetarians and vegans must make sure they consume enough of it daily to prevent a deficit.

Serious health risks might result from a B12 deficiency. There are still many good solutions available, however, vegetarians and vegans need to be more aware of where their vitamin B12 is coming from.

B12 sources for vegetarians are several. Dairy items like milk and cheese are also among them. Options for vegans are more restricted. Foods that have been fortified, or given extra vitamin B12, are good sources. It is also included in some natural foods such as nutritional yeast, yeast spreads, mushrooms, and some algae.

The easiest approach to check for vitamin B12 deficiency is through a blood test, and it is advised that all vegetarians get checked annually. If you have been diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency, figure out foods you can consume to overcome it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.