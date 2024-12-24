Vinod Kambli Diagnosed With Brain Clots; Here's What You Need To Know

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been hospitalised following a decline in his health over the weekend. According to a post on X by news agency IANS, Kambli, a long-time teammate of Sachin Tendulkar, was admitted to Akriti Hospital in Thane late on Saturday night. The post stated that while his condition is now stable, it remains critical. On Monday, a fan shared a video showing Kambli giving a thumbs-up gesture. This comes shortly after a viral video of the former India batter sparked speculation about his health.

In recent weeks, much has been discussed about former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's health challenges. Kambli recently attended an event commemorating the late Ramakant Achrekar, the renowned coach who mentored both him and Sachin Tendulkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Social media was abuzz with viral videos showing Kambli struggling to speak, sparking concern.

Addressing his health issues, the 52-year-old shared that he is "doing better" but experienced a health scare about a month ago. Kambli revealed that he is battling a urinary infection and credited his wife and children for standing by him and aiding his recovery. He also mentioned that former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja visited him during this difficult time. Examinations also suggest brain clots and he is undergoing necessary treatment. Let's better understand what a brain clot is and what are some common things to consider about brain clots.

Brain clots, also known as cerebral thrombosis or cerebral embolism, occur when a blood clot forms in the blood vessels of the brain or travels to the brain from another part of the body. These clots can block the flow of blood and oxygen to brain tissue, leading to a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a mini-stroke.

Signs of brain clots

The signs of brain clots often overlap with symptoms of a stroke. Key indicators include:

Sudden numbness or weakness especially on one side of the body (face, arm, or leg). Confusion or difficulty speaking and trouble understanding or forming words. Severe headache often sudden and accompanied by no known cause. Vision problems, blurred or loss of vision in one or both eyes. Loss of balance or coordination, difficulty walking, dizziness, or unsteadiness. One side of the face may appear droopy or uneven when smiling.

Causes of brain clots

Build-up of fatty deposits in blood vessels leading to narrowing and clot formation. Conditions like atrial fibrillation can cause clots to form in the heart and travel to the brain. Increases the risk of damage to blood vessels, leading to clot formation. Can lead to damage in blood vessels and contribute to clotting. Damages blood vessel walls and increases clotting tendency. Can contribute to poor circulation and clot formation. Conditions like thrombophilia or antiphospholipid syndrome that increase blood clotting risk. Direct damage to blood vessels in the brain.

If you experience symptoms of a brain clot, seek emergency medical care immediately, as timely treatment can minimise brain damage and improve recovery outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.