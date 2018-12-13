Vicky Kaushal Gained 15 Kg Muscle Weight For Latest Film: His Video Doing Pull-Ups Is A Must Watch; 7 Tips To Gain Muscles

Vicky Kaushal reveals that it was not easy to gain muscle weight, being an ectomorph

Highlights Vicky Kaushal gained 15 kgs muscle weight for Uri He is an ectomorph with a lean body He trained with celebrity trainer Rakesh Udiyar

Someone who can be rightly called the rising star of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal just took us by surprise through his impeccable pull-up skills. Shortly after the release of Uri trailer, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself doing pull-ups, while also informing how difficult it was to gain muscles for his role in the film. Muscle gain cannot be achieved unless you put in your best foot forward in terms of taking a proper diet and following vigorous workout sessions consistently.

It is not an "easy task", agrees Vicky Kaushal in the caption of his post while mentioning that he worked towards gaining 15 kgs muscle weight for his role in the film. You need to get out of your comfort zone. In fact, it requires much more effort and dedication than getting out of your comfort zone. "Throwback to those late night training sessions for #UriTheSurgicalStrike ... gaining 15kgs of muscle weight wasn't an easy task for this ectomorph... a big shout out to my dear 'jallaad' trainer @rakeshudiyar and his team @amol_kyatam and Mangesh for constantly making me sweat, scream and cry so that I could reach my goals. #HowIsTheJosh (sic)," writes Vicky in the caption of his post.

Basics of muscle gain

1. Some of the basics of muscle gain include adding lots of protein to your diet. Proteins are important for building and maintaining muscles. It is also important to take enough carbs as they give energy to your muscles for proper functioning. This energy also acts fuel for the brain.

2. Frequent eating may also be helpful in gaining muscle weight, especially in case of ectomorphs like Vicky Kaushal. Ectomorph is referred to a person with a lean and delicate build of body. Eating frequently prevents muscle from being consumed for energy.

3. Rest and recovery are as important as exercise. Sleeping is when growth hormone and testosterone are released in the body, thus allowing it to recover and grow.

4. For gaining muscle weight in the appropriate way, it is important that you stabilise and strengthen your core. The core includes your midsection, hips and shoulders. Exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, medicine balls, rotational movement can all be helpful.

5. The idea is to challenge yourself and push your personal limits as regularly as possible.

6. Apart from weight training in the gym, some water sports like swimming, surfing and paddle-boarding are also great for building muscles.

7. Exercise which engage more muscles are going to be more helpful. Rotational, chopping and swinging movements can provide much more range of motion than bicep curls or leg extension. Do them with the right intensity and follow the principle of progressive overload to get your desired results within the set period of time.

Kudos to Vicky Kaushal for doing the same! Wishing you all the very best for Uri and various future endeavours!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.