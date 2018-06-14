Vegetarian Diet: Top 5 Reasons Why Vegetarian Diet Is Healthier Than Non-Vegetarian Diet

Highlights
Here are 5 major reasons why a vegetarian diet is healthier than a non-vegetarian diet. Take a look.
1. A more balanced diet
Most of the non-vegetarian foods that you would opt for would give you high levels of protein, fats and omega 3 fatty acids, but does that make up for your nutritional requirements? Absolutely not! The human body needs a plethora of nutrients for a healthy survival. Plant-based foods comprise of grains, fruits, vegetables and pulses which are packed with nutrition and are free from saturated fats. Following a vegetarian diet helps you get all the essential nutrients in place and you follow a more
balanced diet.
2. Lower risk of heart diseases
A vegetarian diet is high in fiber, vitamins, minerals and low in saturated fats. This keeps your blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check. Over-time, regular consumption of such a diet can lower your risk of heart diseases and stroke. To lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, aim for a diet high in fiber, potassium, and low in sodium and fats.
3. Lower risk of weight gain
Research shows that vegetarians happen to be leaner than non-vegetarians. They have a healthier BMI, controlled blood pressure and low cholesterol levels as well. Experts recommend a vegetarian diet for a leaner body and weight maintenance in the long run. However, this is subject to the kind of food a person eats. If a vegetarian person is eats more of unhealthy junk foods, it is not quite likely for him or her to be leaner in the long run. So it depends on the kind of foods you eat and how you meet your nutritional requirements.
4. Longevity
Vegetarians are less likely to have high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, and other diseases which stem from the consumption of saturated fats. This way, they have a higher chance of living a longer life than non-vegetarians. This one, again, is subject to a number of factors. To be specific, the risk of early death due to heart diseases is lower in vegetarians as compared to non-vegetarians.
5. Good for digestion
A vegetarian diet is high in fiber; a non-vegetarian diet, on the other hand, is low in terms of fiber. Therefore, the risk of digestive distress is higher if a person who consumes a meat-based diet. A plant-based diet, consisting of grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes, is rich in dietary fiber. This keeps your digestive system functioning normally.
