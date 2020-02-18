Vegan Diet: Inadequate Protein Intake And 7 Other Side Effects You Need To Watch Out For

Highlights
Vegan diet: Intolerance to milk and dairy products, weight loss, reducing animal cruelty and shifting towards so-called "cleaner eating" are a few of the many reasons why many people are adopting veganism or vegan diet. Veganism is a lifestyle which excludes all kinds of animal exploitation and cruelty, be it in the form of food, clothing or for any other purpose. A vegan diet, thus, does not include any animal-derived foods like milk, meat, eggs and dairy. Vegan diet has been known to offer a variety of health benefits including weight loss, regulation of blood sugar levels and prevention of type 2 diabetes, better heart health and much more.
However, as is the case with any restrictive diet (diet which asks for food restrictions) comes with its set of side effects. Delhi-based nutritionist talks about a few side effects of vegan diet in one of her posts on Instagram.
Side effects of vegan diet you must know
A vegan diet essentially involves eating everything vegetarian (minus dairy products). So, it involves eating fresh fruits and vegetables, lentils and legumes, nuts and seeds and whole grains. A diet which includes these foods is by and large considered to be healthy. However, being an extreme diet (as Malhotra terms it), it has a few side effects.
- According to Malhotra, vegan diet is an extreme diet "because it excludes all animal-based food groups like dairy, eggs, meats and even honey".
- Inadequate protein intake is another side effect of a vegan diet. Milk, eggs and cottage cheese are some of the primary sources of protein in non-meat eaters. Excluding even these, and relying on lentils and legumes for overall protein intake may not be enough.
- Excessively relying on lentils and legumes for your nutrition may lead to digestion issues.
- A restrictive diet like vegan diet also increases risks of iron deficiency, deficiency of Vitamin B12 (no eggs) and omega-3 fatty acids (no ghee, fatty fish)
- As a result of this, your immunity may become weaker.
- Soy milk, soya beans and tofu are other protein sources that vegans rely on. But, "textured soy proteins are no better than many processed food items," Malhotra asserts.
- A vegan diet may not necessarily be entirely healthy. It does not exclude refined flour, refined sugar and other highly processed foods like frozen foods, fried food, etc.
- Following a vegan diet may increase consumption of carbs for more energy and hunger satisfaction. Lack of sufficient protein may make one rely more on carbs.
Weight loss: What is a better alternative?
If you want to lose weight and/or follow a healthy lifestyle, a more flexible approach is a better option. You should include all food groups in your diet, in moderation, Malhotra recommends. According to her, an inclusive, balanced diet in moderation is a time-tested lifestyle that has been followed by generations.
(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)
