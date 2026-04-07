Vaccination Campaign Launched In Bangladesh Amid Measles Outbreak: What Is The MMR Vaccine? All You Need To Know

Bangladesh, on Sunday, launched an emergency vaccination campaign to address the ongoing measles outbreak in the country. The outbreak has claimed more than 100 lives, mostly children. The government along with UNICEF, WHO and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, launched the measles-rubella vaccination campaign "to protect more than 1.2 million children aged 6 months to 5 years across 30 upazilas in 18 high-risk districts." The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh said that several deaths have been reported in the country since March 15, including five deaths in the 24-hour period ending Monday (March 6) morning.

DGHS has also stated that there are 2006 suspected measles patients, primarily children, who are currently receiving care at hospitals across the country. To address this, the country has launched the vaccine campaign. Sardar Md. Sakhawat Husain, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said, "Due to the current outbreak of measles in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken swift and effective measures. I would like to express my sincere thanks to UNICEF Representative Ms. Rana Flowers for providing the necessary technical support and ensuring the rapid supply of vaccines for the successful implementation of this large-scale campaign." A press release by UNICEf states that the campaign is prioritising children who have missed routine immunisation and are most vulnerable to severe illness and complications.

Measles is a contagious illness that is caused by a virus. It causes rash and flu-like symptoms, however, it is not just a rash. The illness can cause severe illness and lead to life-threatening complications like brain inflammation and pneumonia. Measles can be prevented with a vaccine, the MMR vaccine. This vaccine is usually a part of routine immunisation programs across the world.

What Is The MMR Vaccine?

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is a childhood combination vaccine, which provides protection against measles, mumps and rubella. Children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine as part of the childhood immunisation schedule. The first dose is given between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6. CDC says that adults who don't have evidence of immunity to mumps should get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

Who Should Get The MMR Vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is recommended for both adults and children born on or before December 31, 2019 who did not have the MMR vaccine when they were younger. According to the NHS, it's especially important to make sure you're vaccinated if:

You're a child, teenager or young adult

You could become pregnant

You're travelling to, or living in, a country where there is a higher risk of getting measles, mumps or rubella

You're a healthcare worker

You were born between 1970 and 1990 (as you may not have been vaccinated against all 3 infections)

Why Should You Get The Measles Vaccine?

According to the CDC, the MMR vaccine provides protection against measles, mumps, and rubella, thereby preventing serious diseases caused by viruses. Almost everyone who has not had the MMR vaccine will get sick if they are exposed to those viruses, says CDC. Vaccination also limits the size, duration, and spread of outbreaks.

For measles: MMR vaccine protects your child from getting an uncomfortable rash and high fever from measles.

MMR vaccine protects your child from getting an uncomfortable rash and high fever from measles. For mumps: MMR vaccine protects your child from getting a fever and swollen glands under the ears or jaw from mumps.

MMR vaccine protects your child from getting a fever and swollen glands under the ears or jaw from mumps. For rubella: MMR vaccine prevents your child from getting a rash and fever from rubella. The vaccine also prevents your child from spreading rubella to a pregnant woman whose unborn baby could develop serious birth defects or die if the mother gets rubella.

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