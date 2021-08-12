Not Tomatoes And Spinach, You Need To Avoid These Foods To Lower Uric Acid

Exercise regularly, drink more water during the day and get a good sleep at night to lower uric acid

High uric acid levels are a persistent problem these days. But the common bits of knowledge about uric acid may not help much. All you know from hearsay is if you are caught up in the mire, you should bid goodbye to spinach and tomatoes and lentils. But is that the whole story? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's new video gives an insight into uric acid problems. She clarifies that uric acid is a metabolite (the body's natural waste product) that is formed every day due to the constant breakdown of cells. But high levels of uric acid suggest that the body, especially the kidneys, aren't efficiently clearing the uric acid out of the body. Therefore, the aim is to optimise the body's functioning to clear out uric acid.

Expert tips to lower uric acid

According to Rujuta Diwekar, normal uric acid levels in females are 2-6 mg/dL and in males, 3-7mg/dL. The three main reasons for high levels of uric acid are: smoking, alcohol and sitting for long hours. To combat these, the nutritionist suggests you to exercise regularly, intake more water during the day and get good sleep at night.

Rujuta Diwekar's exercise recommendations are as follows:

For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand for 3 minutes

Climb at least one floor each day

Take up strength training twice a week

Continue with stretches and yoga every day

Keep aside the gadgets as much as you can. After all, the more you sit with them, the more physically inactive you become

For bad sleep, she recommends drinking a glass of turmeric milk at night

The nutritionist's take on food is quite refreshing. Here are the foods you must avoid: ketchup, tetra pack juices, chocolates, chips, biscuits and almost all packaged food.

But she dismisses many food myths. Here is her list of debunked myths regarding food during uric acid:

Spinach : You can have cooked spinach

: You can have cooked spinach Milk and milk products: Include dahi and chhas in the diet for better nutrition

Include dahi and chhas in the diet for better nutrition Eggs: One or two eggs each day is permissible.

One or two eggs each day is permissible. Meat and fish: You can have them in moderation, but not more than 2-3 times a week.

Here are the foods that should be included in the diet:

Drink water. It helps in clearing wastes out of the body

Eat fresh and seasonal fruits every day. Add banana to reduce joint inflammation

Add milk, dahi and chhas every day to hydrate and increase vitamin B12 levels

Have nuts instead of biscuits

Have pulses and sprouts. Soak, sprout, cook and have them in the right proportion to the meal

Do not ditch the spinach and tomatoes. Focus on a better lifestyle to bring down uric acid levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.