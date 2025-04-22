These Summer Fruits & Veggies Will Help Lower Uric Acid Naturally

Uric acid is a waste product that forms when your body breaks down purines, substances found naturally in your body and in some foods. However, if the body produces too much uric acid or if the kidneys don't excrete enough, it can build up in the blood, leading to a condition known as hyperuricemia, which can trigger gout, a painful type of arthritis as well as kidney stones. The good news is that certain summer fruits and vegetables, due to their high water content, fibre, antioxidants, and alkalising properties, can help flush out excess uric acid and reduce its production naturally. In this article, we share some of these fruits and veggies that can provide relief.

Let's explore summer fruits & veggies that will help lower uric acid naturally

1. Cucumber

Cucumbers are a summer staple with over 90% water content, making them a perfect diuretic food. They help flush out uric acid through increased urine output. The alkalinity of cucumber also helps neutralise the acidity of uric acid in the body.

2. Cherries

Cherries especially tart cherries are rich in anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and uric acid-lowering properties. Studies have shown that consuming cherries regularly can significantly reduce gout flare-ups.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon is a hydrating, cooling fruit packed with water and potassium. It helps dilute uric acid and promotes its excretion via urine. Watermelon also contains citrulline, a compound that may support kidney function.

4. Bottle gourd

Bottle gourd (lauki) is another hydrating vegetable that works as a natural detoxifier. It helps the body flush out uric acid and also cools the system. It's light on digestion and low in purines, making it ideal for people prone to gout.

5. Tomatoes

Despite being mildly acidic, tomatoes are alkalising once metabolised and help balance the body's pH, which can assist in reducing uric acid levels. Their vitamin C content also promotes uric acid excretion.

6. Lemon

A daily glass of lemon water (without sugar) first thing in the morning can detoxify the body, boost metabolism, and aid in lowering uric acid naturally.

7. Papaya

Papaya is not only soothing for digestion but also rich in vitamin C, which plays a key role in reducing uric acid levels. It's enzyme papain supports liver and kidney function, helping the body to eliminate toxins more efficiently.

8. Zucchini

Zucchini is a summer squash that's high in water and fibre but low in purines, making it a safe and helpful vegetable for those managing uric acid levels.

9. Coriander leaves

Coriander leaves are rich in antioxidants and have a mild diuretic effect. They are known to support liver and kidney function, thus enhancing the elimination of uric acid.

10. Carrots

Carrots, especially raw, have alkalising effects and are rich in antioxidants and fibre. Carrot juice or raw carrot sticks are great summer snacks that also support joint health by reducing inflammation.

Incorporating these hydrating, alkalising, and antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables into your summer diet can be a powerful natural approach to managing uric acid.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.