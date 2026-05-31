In a rare medical feat, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, has claimed to have successfully removed the "world's largest gallbladder stone" through a laparoscopic procedure, a minimally invasive surgical technique.

As per a press statement issued by the university, the gallbladder stone measured 14 cm x 8.3 cm x 4.2 cm and weighed about 200 grams. The procedure was performed by gastro surgeon Dr Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary and his team on a 62-year-old woman suffering from abdominal pain and digestive problems for a prolonged period.

The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) said that such exceptionally large gallstones are generally considered suitable for removal through open surgery because of the technical challenges involved. However, Dr Chaudhary and his team carried out the operation using laparoscopic techniques and successfully removed the stone after a complex surgery.

Dr Chaudhary said that removing a gallstone of such size through laparoscopy requires a high degree of surgical expertise, caution and technical proficiency, adding that the patient is recovering well following the surgery.

UPUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajay Singh congratulated the surgical team and described the achievement as a matter of pride for the institution. He said the success highlighted the capabilities of modern surgical techniques and the expertise of Indian medical professionals, while underlining the university's commitment to serving patients in rural areas.

He further claimed that the stone removed at Saifai was larger than a previously reported gallstone removed laparoscopically in Trinidad and Tobago, which measured 12.8 cm x 7 cm and weighed 178 grams, as documented in a medical journal.

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