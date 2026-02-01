Union Budget 2026: Rs 10,000 Crore Biopharma Shakti Push To Fight Non-Communicable Disease Burden

In her Budget 2026-27 presentation to Parliament today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of Biopharma Shakti, a dedicated initiative aimed at positioning India as a global bio-pharma hub, with a proposed outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over five years.

The programme will focus on building a biopharma-centric innovation and manufacturing network, responding to India's rapidly changing disease profile marked by a rising burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders. Emphasising that biologic medicines are critical to improving longevity and managing chronic illnesses, the government outlined the strategy as a key pillar of its long-term healthcare and life sciences growth agenda.

Why The Investment In Healthcare And Biopharma Matters

The Biopharma Shakti push will strengthen India's capacity to develop and manufacture biologic medicines, improve treatment options for diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases, reduce import dependence, boost research and innovation, and help position India as a global biopharma hub while addressing the country's growing non communicable disease burden.

Here's a brief breakdown of why this push matters.

Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

India's disease profile has undergone a major epidemiological shift, with non communicable diseases now dominating mortality and morbidity. Estimates from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023-2025 show that NCDs account for nearly 60% of all deaths in India, compared with infectious and maternal causes which now contribute less than one fourth of mortality. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers and chronic respiratory illnesses are the leading contributors to disability adjusted life years (DALYs), placing sustained pressure on the healthcare system and economy. The World Health Organization estimates that NCDs cost India close to USD 250 billion annually in lost productivity and healthcare expenditure.

Diabetes

India continues to bear one of the largest diabetes burdens globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 2024, nearly 90 million adults (20-79 years) in India are living with diabetes, up from 61 million in 2011, with projections rising to over 156 million by 2050 if current trends persist. The ICMR INDIAB national study estimates that diabetes and prediabetes together affect over 230 million Indians, with substantial regional variation and high rates of undiagnosed disease. Despite the availability of treatment, national surveys indicate that less than two thirds of diagnosed patients achieve adequate glycaemic control, highlighting gaps in long term disease management.

Autoimmune Diseases

While historically under reported, autoimmune diseases are emerging as a significant and rising public health concern in India. Studies analysing Global Burden of Disease data show a steady increase in incidence and prevalence of autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and type 1 diabetes between 1990 and 2021, particularly among women. Recent post pandemic research suggests a 30% rise in autoimmune markers and related disorders in Indian populations following Covid 19, raising concerns about long term immune dysregulation. Experts note that the true burden is likely underestimated due to limited surveillance, delayed diagnosis and lack of nationwide registries for autoimmune diseases. [frontiersin.org]

Why this matters: The rising burden of NCDs, diabetes and autoimmune disorders underscores the strategic relevance of biologic and advanced therapies, central to the government's Biopharma Shakti initiative, both for improving longevity and positioning India as a global hub for biopharmaceutical innovation.

