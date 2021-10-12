Uncontrolled Stress Is More Harmful Than Your Think: Here's How It Can Affect Your Skin

Uncontrolled stress can affect your overall health in more ways than one

Highlights Stress is harmful to your mental as well as physical health

Stress can also lead to multiple skin issues

Uncontrolled stress can also make existing skin issues worse

Stress can be very harmful to the body in many ways. A human body is a complex structure and chronic stress if left untreated can lead to numerous issues. You may be aware of stress affecting different organs in different ways, internally. But do you know it can have a negative impact on your skin as well? Dr Jaishree Sharad discussed the same in a video titled "Stress and Skin". In the Instagram video, the dermatologist says that stress could be anything that's making you overthink, anxious, or unhappy. There could be physical stress as well in the form of surgery, trauma, or accident.

The effect of uncontrolled stress on your skin

In the video, Dr Jaishree Sharad explained that stress can cause hyperpigmentation, early aging, patchy and uneven skin tone, dry skin, acne, and dark circles, especially when you don't sleep well. You may experience itching and different allergic reactions, she said. Sometimes "nerve endings in the skin release mediators that cause itching when you are stressed".

Discussing the whole process in detail, she said stress sends signals to the hypothalamus, a small region present in the brain. "Hypothalamus will then release the Corticotropin-releasing hormone. This hormone will send signals to the pituitary gland located in the brain to release another hormone called Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)," she said. "These will then go down to the kidneys to the adrenal glands and these adrenal glands will release cortisol hormone," the doctor said.

She further informed that cortisol hormone, when created in excess, can send signals to your kidneys and even ovaries. This could give rise to the increase of male hormones in women. For those who have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), "stress can just double up the symptoms," she said. "The skin itself is a hormonal organ," the doctor added.

Uncontrolled stress can make PCOS-related skin issues worse

Photo Credit: iStock

Some hormones can also lead to a lot of inflammation, causing the skin to get dry and flaky. Stress can also lead to the release of hormones that can lead to dark patches on the skin and hyperpigmentation

Dr Jaishree Sharad also added that stress can affect hormones that may give rise to a lot of acne. "Your existing skin conditions like psoriasis, Atopic dermatitis, Urticarias, eczema will exacerbate. This is all because of this entire play of hormones," she said.

Further warning the viewers, she said that many people may have hair loss problems because of stress.

Dr Jaishree Sharad concluded her talk by saying that stress affects everyone but one should know how to deal with it. She offered suggestions such as working out, dancing, meditating, yoga, and painting, among other activities.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.