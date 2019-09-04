Types Of B Vitamins: Here Are The Health Benefits Of Each Type And Best Food Sources

B vitamins support healthy functioning of different cells inside the body

B vitamins are a group of eight essential vitamins which are required by the human body. These different vitamins are present in many foods. They work together in the body to carry different functions. Each one of them is essential for the human body. The major function of B vitamins is to check the functioning of the body cells. From better metabolism to healthy skin, B vitamins affect multiple functions inside the body. B vitamins also affect the brain cells and can reduce stress and boost mood. Symptoms of depression and anxiety can also be controlled with B vitamins. Here are the eight components of B vitamin and foods rich in B vitamins.

B vitamins: 8 essential components

1. B1 (Thiamine)

This vitamin is mainly beneficial for brain function. It also stimulates the functioning nervous, system, heart and the muscles. It also improves metabolism by converting nutrients into energy. Some of the best sources of vitamin B1 are nuts, whole grains, lentils, fortified cereals, eggs and seeds

2. B2 (Riboflavin)

It helps in breaking down the food. It breaks down protein, fats and carbs. It also helps in providing the right energy and maintains liver health. Eggs, dairy products, avocados, fortified cereals, peas, mushrooms, nuts, pumpkin, sweet potato, whole grains and yeast are some of the best sources of B vitamins.

B vitamins can be obtained from multiple food sources

Photo Credit: iStock

3. B3 (Niacin)

Vitamin B3 contributes to better functioning of the nervous system and improved metabolism. It also ensures antioxidant protection. Some of the best sources of vitamin B3 include chicken, tuna, salmon, peanuts, avocado, brown rice, mushroom, whole wheat, green peas and potatoes.

4. B5 (Pantothenic acid)

It is one of the lesser-known vitamins. It converts foods into glucose, stimulates certain hormones and promotes the formation of red blood cells. Salmon, egg yolk, milk, yogurt, whole grains, lentils, soybeans, corn, cauliflower, kale, tomatoes and broccoli are some of the best sources of vitamin B5.

5. B6 (Pyridoxine)

It is one of the most important types from the family as it performs multiple essential functions. It promotes the formation of red blood cells along with the creation of neurotransmitters. Foods rich in vitamin B6 are milk, cheese, salmon eggs, carrot, spinach, chickpeas, bananas, green peas and tune.

Spinach and eggs are loaded with almost every type of vitamin B

Photo Credit: iStock

6. B7 (Biotin)

It is also a water-soluble vitamin which also helps in converting food into fuel. It also supports gene regulation. It is extremely essential for pregnant women as it helps in the development of the fetus. Some of the best sources of vitamin B7 are nuts, seeds, dairy, sweet potato, yeast, egg yolk and salmon.

7. B9 (Folate)

This vitamin supports cell division and formation. It is also beneficial for pregnant women. It enhances the formation of red and white blood cells. Some of the best sources of vitamin B9 are legumes, eggs, beetroot, leafy greens, citrus fruits, Brussels sprouts, wheat germs, broccoli, nuts and seeds, bananas and avocado.

8. B12 (Cobalamin)

Vitamin B 12 is extremely necessary for the human body. It helps in the formation of red blood cells and DNA. It also promotes the functioning of the nervous system and supports bone health. Low-fat milk, fortified dairy, cheese, natural yeast, fortified cereals, salmon, tuna, eggs and chicken are some best sources of vitamin B12.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

