Trying To Lose Weight In Winter? Add These Thermogenic Foods To Your Diet

Berries are high in fibre and low in calories, making them great options for weight loss

Losing weight can be challenging in winter due to various factors, such as colder weather, reduced physical activity, and holiday festivities. However, with the right strategies, it is possible to achieve weight loss during this season.

Thermogenic foods are those that can increase metabolism and generate heat in the body. They can slightly elevate the body's core temperature and enhance fat-burning processes. In this article, we will share a list of thermogenic foods you can add to your diet for weight loss in winter.

10 Thermogenic foods that can boost your weight loss this winter:

1. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins, which can boost metabolism and increase fat oxidation, leading to weight loss. To consume, steep green tea leaves in hot water for a few minutes and enjoy it as a beverage.

2. Ginger

Ginger has thermogenic properties that can increase calorie burning and suppress appetite. It can be consumed by adding grated ginger to dishes, drinking ginger tea, or using it in smoothies.

3. Chilli peppers

Chilli peppers contain capsaicin, which raises body temperature, boosts metabolism, and promotes fat burning. They can be added to dishes, sauces, or consumed as a spice to increase thermogenesis.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps control blood sugar levels, which can prevent storing excess fat. Add cinnamon to your oatmeal, smoothies, or sprinkle it on top of fruits.

5. Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine, which can boost metabolism and enhance fat burning. However, consume coffee in moderation and avoid adding excessive sugar or cream.

6. Apple cider vinegar

Consuming apple cider vinegar can suppress appetite and improve digestion, leading to weight loss. Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water and drink it before meals.

7. Lean proteins

Protein-rich foods like chicken, turkey, fish, and tofu require more energy to digest, thus boosting metabolism and facilitating weight loss. Include lean proteins in your meals to increase thermogenesis.

8. Whole grains

Whole grain foods like oats, quinoa, and brown rice require more energy to be broken down, increasing metabolism and promoting weight loss. Opt for whole-grain alternatives instead of refined grains.

9. Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are high in fibre and low in calories, making them great options for weight loss. Enjoy them on their own, in smoothies, or as toppings for your cereal or yogurt.

10. Coconut oil

Consuming coconut oil can increase metabolism, reduce appetite, and help burn fat. However, it is high in calories, so consume it in moderation as a cooking oil or add it to smoothies.

In winter, it is important to maintain a healthy eating pattern and incorporate nutritious foods into your meals. This can include a mix of thermogenic foods along with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Staying physically active, even if it means finding indoor exercises or engaging in winter sports, will also contribute to weight loss efforts during this season.

Remember, sustainable weight loss requires a holistic approach that considers lifestyle changes, not solely depending on thermogenic foods. Consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice and guidance on your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.