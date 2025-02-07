Trying To Boost Your Fibre Intake? Here Are The Best Sources

Fibre is essential for your overall health as it supports a variety of functions in the body. These functions involve supporting digestion, regulating blood sugar levels and promoting heart health. It helps maintain bowel regularity and preventing constipation by adding bulk to stool. Soluble fibre slows down digestion which helps in keeping blood sugar stable and lowering cholesterol, while insoluble aids in gut health by promoting the growth of good bacteria. A high-fibre diet also promotes satiety, aiding weight management by keeping you feeling fuller for longer. Since many processed foods lack good fibre, incorporating fibre-rich foods into your daily diet is crucial for optimal health. Keep reading as we share a list of fibre-rich foods you can add to your diet.

Some of the best sources of fibre

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are one of the richest sources of fibre. They absorb water and form a gel-like consistency, promoting digestion and preventing constipation. They are also abundant in omega-3 fatty acids and protein.

2. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are another great source of fibre as they contain both soluble and insoluble fibre to support digestive health. They also provide lignans which have antioxidant properties. Grounded flaxseeds are easier to digest and can be blended into a variety of dishes.

3. Lentils

Lentils are a powerhouse of fibre. They are also rich in plant-based protein, iron and folate. Lentils support gut health by feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut and are also versatile and can be added to daily diet.

4. Oats

Oats are abundant in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan which helps lower cholesterol and supports heart health. A bowl of oatmeal in the morning can help regulate blood sugar levels and keep you fuller for longer. Adding fruits and nuts to your oats to further boost the fibre content.

5. Beans

Beans such as black beans, kidney beans and chickpeas are among the best plant-based sources of fibre. They are excellent for gut health and blood sugar control. Channa or Rajma can be a great addition to your regular diet.

6. Avocados

Avocados are abundant in fibre along with providing heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. They promote digestion and keep you full, laying them ideal for weight management. Avocados can be masked in toast, blended into smoothies or even used in salads.

7. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of both fibre and healthy fats, making them highly beneficial for your gut health. A handful of almonds does not only provide fibre but also vitamin E and magnesium.

8. Broccoli

Broccoli is a high-fibre cruciferous vegetable that aids in digestion and provides antioxidants that help fight inflammation. It can be made into stir-fries, soups, salads and so on.

9. Quinoa

Quinoa is another great source of fibre. It is also a complete protein making it a great option for vegetarians. Quinoa can be used as a substitute for rice and can also be added to salads or breakfast bowls similar to oats.

Incorporating these fibre-rich foods into your daily diet can help enhance digestion, regulate blood sugar and support overall wellbeing.

