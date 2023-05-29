Try This Gluten-Free High-Protein Spinach Wrap

Spinach is a highly nutritious leafy vegetable

When we think of wraps or rolls, we think of unhealthy carbs. However, if you use the correct technique and recipe you can make wraps healthy and delicious. To help us do this, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a quick high-protein spinach wrap recipe.

Ingredients:

Spinach (30-50gms) Eggs (1 full egg + 3 egg whites) (for vegetarians sattu flour/chickpea flour) Bajra (1tbsp) (you can also substitute it with ragi/amaranth/Besan/corn flour) Garlic Ginger Salt Red chilli powder Coriander leave/coriander powder

Blend it all together in a blender and the batter is ready. You can make a sauce with the help of hung curd and use any veggies or protein source of your choice as the filling.

Here's why you should try it:

Spinach is a highly nutritious leafy vegetable that is packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is a great source of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron and folate.

Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all the essential amino acids that the body needs. They are also rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, selenium and choline.

Garlic has been shown to help improve heart health by reducing cholesterol levels, lowering blood pressure and improving blood circulation. It also has anticancer properties that help to protect the body against cancer.

Ginger has been shown to help reduce nausea, relieve pain and reduce inflammation in the body. It also helps to improve digestion, boost immunity and protect against chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Bajra, also known as pearl millet, is rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, fibre and essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. Bajra is low in fat and has a low glycemic index and the high fibre content in bajra helps to support digestion and reduce cholesterol levels.

In conclusion, spinach, eggs, garlic, ginger and bajra are all highly nutritious foods that offer a wide range of health benefits. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other important nutrients that help to support overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.