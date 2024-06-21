Try These Home Remedies For Bloating For Better Gut Health

Certain herbal teas can pose helpful in reducing bloating

Bloating is a condition where the abdomen feels full, tight, and often swollen due to an excess accumulation of gas in the digestive tract. It can be a sign of poor gut health, typically resulting from factors like overeating, food intolerances, constipation, or imbalances in the gut microbiota. While bloating is generally not a serious condition, persistent or severe bloating can indicate underlying digestive issues. Home remedies can be effective in alleviating bloating by addressing its root causes. Keep reading as we share a list of home remedies you can try to reduce bloating.

10 Home remedies for bloating and better gut health:

1. Ginger

Ginger contains compounds like gingerols and shogaols that stimulate digestive enzymes, reduce inflammation, and relax the gastrointestinal muscles. Boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water for 10 minutes. Add honey and lemon for taste.

2. Peppermint

Peppermint contains menthol, which has an antispasmodic effect on the muscles of the digestive tract, helping to relieve gas and bloating. Steep a peppermint tea bag or fresh peppermint leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes.

3. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds have carminative properties that help expel gas from the intestinal tract, reducing bloating. After meals, chew on half a teaspoon of fennel seeds or try steeping a teaspoon of fennel seeds in hot water for 10 minutes.

4. Chamomile tea

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that help relax the digestive muscles and relieve bloating. Steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Try drinking chamomile tea before bedtime for better relief.

5. Lemon water

Lemon juice stimulates the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which aids in digestion and reduces bloating. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach.

6. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar increases stomach acid production, improving digestion and reducing gas and bloating. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water. You are encouraged to drink it before meals.

7. Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins and improves digestion, reducing bloating. Eat a few slices of fresh pineapple after meals to reduce bloating. You can also add pineapples to smoothies or fruit bowls.

8. Probiotics

Probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria into the gut, which can improve digestion and reduce bloating. Include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods in your diet. Follow the dosage instructions on the package or incorporate small amounts into your daily diet.

9. Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps regulate fluid balance and prevent water retention, a common cause of bloating. Eat a ripe banana as a snack or add it to smoothies and breakfast cereals.

10. Water

Drinking enough water helps maintain proper digestion and prevents constipation, which can lead to bloating. Drink at least 8 glasses of water throughout the day, especially before and after meals.

Incorporate these remedies into your daily routine to improve digestion and reduce bloating effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.