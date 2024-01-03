Try These Healthy Beverages To Stay Warm In Winter

Chai helps improve digestion, boosts metabolism, and enhances blood circulation

Consuming warm foods and beverages can help increase our body temperature directly. When the temperature outside drops, consuming warm foods or drinks can provide a source of external heat. Certain beverages can have a warming effect on our bodies.

Warm beverages like herbal teas, hot water with lemon, or ginger tea can temporarily raise our body temperature due to their warmth and specific properties. Read on as we list beverages you can add to your winter diet to keep your body warm.

9 Healthy beverages to keep your body warm this winter:

1. Herbal tea

Herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, or peppermint are easy to make by steeping the herbs in boiling water. These teas have warming properties that help increase body temperature, improve digestion, and boost immunity.

2. Golden milk

This traditional Indian drink combines milk (dairy or plant-based) with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and honey. Turmeric and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce joint pain and boost overall immunity.

3. Hot water with lemon

Simply squeeze half a lemon into hot water. This drink is hydrating, detoxifying, and rich in Vitamin C, which helps support the immune system and fights cold symptoms.

4. Hot apple cider

Simmer apple juice or cider with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg on the stove. The spices in this drink provide warmth and help improve circulation, while also providing antioxidants and vitamins.

5. Warm smoothies

Make a creamy smoothie by blending warm almond milk, a ripe banana, spinach, and your choice of protein powder. This nutrient-rich drink provides warmth, energy, and boosts your daily intake of vitamins and minerals.

6. Hot chocolate

Prepare a rich hot chocolate using dark cocoa powder, warm milk, and a touch of honey or stevia for sweetness. Dark cocoa contains antioxidants that support heart health and improve cognitive function.

7. Spiced chai

Brew a cup of black tea with a combination of warming spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger. Chai helps improve digestion, boosts metabolism, and enhances blood circulation.

8. Warm coconut water

Heat up coconut water and add a squeeze of lime for a refreshing and hydrating warm beverage. Coconut water is packed with electrolytes and minerals that support hydration, especially during the winter season.

9. Green tea with honey

Steep green tea bags in hot water and add a teaspoon of honey. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and helps boost metabolism, burn fat, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

These beverages keep us warm by increasing our body temperature, improving circulation, and promoting digestion. Additionally, they have several health benefits such as boosting the immune system, providing antioxidants, aiding digestion, supporting heart health, and enhancing hydration.

Warm beverages like hot water with lemon and warm coconut water provide hydration, helping to support healthy skin, digestion, and overall bodily functions. Some beverages, like chai tea and golden milk, contain spices that aid digestion, relieve bloating, and enhance nutrient absorption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.