Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that special green corridors would be created in the state to facilitate the quick movement of ambulances carrying patients during emergencies and ensure that they do not get delayed in traffic jams. The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) units of the Super Speciality Block at Government Medical College and GBP Hospital in Agartala, said that he had held a series of meetings regarding the movement of ambulances carrying patients and that necessary measures would be taken to create dedicated green corridors.

“We will set up a green corridor so that patients do not get stuck in traffic jams,” he said, adding that the state government was working responsibly to ensure better medical services for the people of Tripura. Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that currently, all the units of the main referral hospitals of the state are being connected with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure. The state government's goal is that no person in the state has to go outside the state for better treatment, he informed.

According to the Chief Minister, currently, the number of referral patients from the state has significantly reduced. “The state government's goal is to bring that number to zero. One of the goals of the state government is to provide better medical services by providing better infrastructure, providing fast medical services and keeping the hospitals of the state clean,” the Chief Minister said.

The ICU of the Super Speciality Block has nine beds each for male and female patients. The Chief Minister said that, besides improving health infrastructure, advanced training was being provided to doctors and health workers in a phased manner to enable them to efficiently operate state-of-the-art medical units.

“Currently, initiatives have been taken to provide digital services in all hospitals. Digital services are already being provided in many hospitals. With the launch of the new ICUs and CSSDs at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital at a total cost of Rs 13.5 crore, it will be possible to provide fast and continuous advanced medical services to the people of the state, and the health safety of the patients will also be ensured. Currently, nine super-speciality blocks are operational to provide advanced medical services,” Saha said.

He said that, in addition to the main referral hospitals in the state, state-of-the-art health infrastructure was also being developed at district and sub-divisional level hospitals. “One of the goals of the state government is to ensure more and better medical services for the people of the state through transparent work,” Saha said. The Chief Minister said that GBP Hospital would be brought under the coverage of state-of-the-art CCTV cameras for round-the-clock security and a separate unit would be developed for the purpose.

He also said that special initiatives would be taken to ensure the availability of necessary generic medicines in the state at all times. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to develop health infrastructure as well as ensure better coordination among patients, doctors and health workers.

Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, MLA and Chairperson of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti Mina Rani Sarkar, Agartala Government Medical College Principal Dr Tapan Majumder and GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Bidhan Goswami were present at the programme.

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