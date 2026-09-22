Amid instances of fake doctors surfacing in the state, the West Bengal Medical Council on Monday began the registration audit of practising medical practitioners in the state for the last 17 years.

State Medical Council sources said that the medical registration audit started on Monday, and under this exercise, registration information for the last 17 years will be under the scanner to check whether cases of fake or inconsistent registration took place during that period.

"If a fake doctor is found, his MBBS registration will be cancelled, and an FIR will be lodged with the police against the persons concerned for legal action. We have requested the agencies concerned to send the information for the last 17 years in Excel format," a source said.

The agencies concerned have been asked to provide details of the registrations done in the last 17 years, including the names of the doctors concerned, the registration numbers allotted to them, the names of their fathers, gender details, current addresses, primary educational qualifications, and the name of the university that awarded the MBBS degree.

In addition, the Medical Council source said, if a doctor has additional educational qualifications, details of those qualifications and the name of the university that awarded these will also have to be provided

"Arrangements are being made to check not only the registration numbers or the doctor's names, but also the information about the detailed educational qualifications and the degree-granting institutions," the source said.

On September 15, the secretary of the Association of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes (APHN), Rajeev Pandey, lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate seeking an investigation into senior officials of the West Bengal Medical Council over the alleged increase in registrations of fake doctors in the state.

The complaint named the council's President Sudipta Roy, Secretary Sushanta Roy, Registrar Manas Chakraborty, council member MLA Nirmal Maji, among others. Both Roy and Maji are former Trinamool Congress legislators.

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