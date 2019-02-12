Top 5 Foods By Rujuta Diwekar That Can Help You Cope With Change Of Season And Prevent Illness

Foods like jaggery and sesame seeds can help in preventing illness during season change

Change of season is the time when one is most susceptible to falling sick. With the winter descending slowly, some people may find it difficult to keep up with the potential health risks. While a new season brings with itself newness and a soothing fresh vibe, it may be helpful to introduce a few changes in routine, your diet, exercise regimen etc. In order to help people maintain their health and prevent falling sick during change of season, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a list of foods which both children and adults can eat.

She took to Instagram and Facebook to share the list of foods which we all can eat in order to prevent falling sick during this time of the year.

Top 5 foods to eat during change of season in order to prevent falling sick

1. Til (sesame seeds): Rujuta Diwekar writes in her post that sesame seeds are great for bone health, brain health and heart health. They contain high levels of phytosterol, copper and some essential fatty acids. What's more is that sesame seeds are a rich source of protein. They can help in increasing your metabolic rate and curb hunger, thus aiding weight loss.

2. Jaggery: 1 tsp of jaggery mixed in ghee can be consumed after lunch and dinner. It will help in cleansing your intestines and sinuses.

3. Bajra: This grain can help you keep warm during change of season. According to Rujuta, fibre and minerals rich fibre can be consumed be all the seasonal green veggies.

4. Gajar ka halwa: Not just yummilicious, gajar (carrots) ka halwa is that one amazing dessert that can prevent illness during change of season. Rujuta writes in her post that it is rich in essential fats, Vitamin A, D and calcium. Eating gajar ka halwa during this time can help in preventing infections and strengthening bones. It can also help in improving thyroid health.

5. Chyawanprash: Made with amla, chyawanprash can help in calming your intestines. It also contains ghee and various other therapeutic ingredients that can moisturise your body from within. Start your day with 1 tsp of chyawanprash to prevent sickness during change of season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.