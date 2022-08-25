Tomato Flu Or Monkeypox? Here's How To Tell Them Apart

Tomato flu or monkeypox: Tomato flu is being reported in children only

The world has been taken by storm since cases of tomato flu, monkeypox, covid-19, the flu, dengue, and many other diseases are showing a sudden spike. Tomato flu and monkeypox in particular have caught the attention of many this year.

The first step towards prevention as well as treatment is to understand what condition one has. In this article, we help you differentiate between the tomato flu and monkeypox. We list their origin, symptoms, prevention, and treatment.

TOMATO FLU

What is the origin?

Tomato flu, a few types of hand, foot, and mouth disease, cases have been found in Kerala and Odisha. The name tomato flu originates because of the red rashes and blisters the flu may cause, similar to how tomatoes look. It is a contagious, self-limiting disease and no specific drug exists to treat it.

What causes tomato flu?

A virus is what causes tomato flu, but the precise reason for this is still unknown. It is a viral virus that can transmit from children who are infected to healthy kids. Playing, sitting nearby, and touching can all spread this disease.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms recorded so far are being considered similar to that of chikungunya. The symptoms experienced by children include:

Tomato-like red blisters

Rashes

High fever

Swelling in the joints

Body ache

Dehydration

Lethargy

MONKEYPOX

What is the origin?

Monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease, is clinically less severe than smallpox (a virus that spreads from animals to people). It has symptoms that are similar to smallpox symptoms. Since smallpox was eradicated in 1980 and smallpox immunizations were subsequently discontinued, monkeypox has taken over the place of smallpox as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health. Monkeypox, which mostly affects central and west Africa, has been moving into urban areas and is frequently observed near tropical rainforests. Animals are hosted by a variety of rodent species and non-human primates.

What causes monkeypox?

Numerous animal species have been identified to be susceptible to the monkeypox virus. Primate species, dormice, rope and tree squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, and other species are included in this. The natural history of the monkeypox virus is still unknown, and more investigation is needed to identify the precise reservoir or reservoirs and comprehend how the virus spreads in the wild.

Direct contact with an infected animal, person, or contaminated object can result in the transmission of monkeypox to people. The monkeypox virus spreads between people by respiratory secretions, sexual contact, and bodily fluids. engaging with recently contaminated items, such as the bedding, clothing, and other belongings of ill people or animals.

What are the symptoms?

It could take days or even weeks after exposure before you experience symptoms. Early indications of monkeypox include symptoms similar to the flu, such as:

Chills

Lymph nodes with swelling

Headache

Fever

Pain in muscles

Lethargy

How to differentiate?

Make sure to understand these differences based on origin and symptoms to better idea tiny between the two. Make sure to follow correct preventive measures to lower your risk of contracting any of these.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.