Tips From Priyanka Chopra's Mother On How Working Moms Can Take Care Of Their Health

Working mothers often find themselves in the dilemma of balancing things out. Performing well at work, taking of children and extended family, spouse and their own health can be a tad bit difficult. Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO who currently sits on the board of Amazon, the World Economic Forum, Yale School of Management and the International Cricket Council, feels that working women can't have it all. According to her, there are lot of coping mechanisms that are required for women to balance out their responsibilities and take care of everything that is on their plate. In this article today, we are going to talk about tips to for working mothers to take care of their health along with everything else.

In a panel discussion in Delhi, Dr Madhu Chopra (mother to actress Priyanka Chopra); pilates and fitness expert Madhuri Ruia; and nutrition and wellness consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy came together to talk about challenges working mothers face in ensuring family's health.

Here are some tips they share for working mothers to take care of their health

1. Discipline

According to Dr Madhu, inculcating a sense of discipline in each family member can be empowering for working mothers and everyone else as well. For instance, trying to teach everyone to take responsibility for their own chores, synchronising meal time for everyone are a few steps that can take extra burden off from working mothers. Dr Madhu, while sharing some personal anecdotes tells how she used to be the first one to sit on the dining table during dinner every day. And it was at that very moment that everyone else used to join her to eat at that very moment.

2. A fistful of almonds can take you a long way for achieving good health

Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts in existence. They are rich in protein and numerous other vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health. Fibre-rich almonds can make you feel fuller and prevent unnecessary hunger pangs. "In my family, we all had the habit of taking a fistful (sometimes even more) of almonds before leaving home," shares Dr Madhu on the discussion hosted by Almond Board of California.

Almonds can be beneficial for mother's health

3. Make time for yourself first

All the three panellists seem to agree on this point. Working mothers can do all the multitasking only when they take care of their own selves first. Make time for eating meals on time, take out time for exercise. Even 15 minutes of exercise in a day is a good start. Do not neglect your own health in the name of having too much responsibility. You will not be able to perform well and this will result in self-deprecating guilt.

4. Cook your own meals for meal prepping

Madhuri, while sharing her own personal experience, tells that she makes a point to be an early riser and cook food for herself and the entire family. Of course, it is even better if the entire family can get together and do their part in helping for preparation of meals. Getting a cook or help for your daily meals may interfere with your daily nutrition intake. Only you can prepare the best and the most wholesome meal for yourself and family. It will help you with meal prepping, where you can plan yours and your family's nutrition regularly.

Cooking you own meals is an important step towards good health and nutrition

5. Avoid feeling guilty and stress eating

We bet many working mothers go through guilt, the constant feeling of not being able to raise children properly. This guilt can make you indulge in stress eating, which can lead to weight gain, obesity and diabetes to name a few. Sheela agrees and says that emotions can make you seek comfort in foods, sweets and desserts. She says that stress does play a role in your eating habits. The idea is to feel at ease and be thankful to be able to do so many things at once. Guilt is bad for your mental and physical health. Follow all of the above tips and give yourself the gift of good health, today!

